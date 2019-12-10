Roman Kemp And Girlfriend Anne-Sophie Return To London After I’m A Celebrity Final

Roman Kemp is finally flying back home with his girlfriend after three weeks in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Roman Kemp finished third in I’m A Celebrity, with campmate Jacqueline Jossa being crowned the jungle queen and Andy Whyment landing in second place.

Just two days after leaving the jungle, Roman is jetting back to the UK with his girlfriend Anne-Sophie, who flew out to wait for her beau’s exit two weeks ago.

WATCH: Roman Kemp Explains His Shock About Being In I'm A Celeb... Final

Taking to Anne-Sophie’s Instagram Stories, Roman posted a selfie of them at the airport with a red heart emoji by the caption: “Going home.”

Roman Kemp is on his way home. Picture: Anne-Sophie/Instagram

After leaving the jungle, Roman’s girlfriend posted a photo of the Capital Breakfast presenter tucking into breakfast at the Versace Palazzo Hotel following four rounds at the buffet.

Roman left the ITV show on Sunday night and when they were finally reunited following his jungle exit, Anne-Sophie posted a selfie with her man as they cuddled up in bed together.

She captioned it: “Best day ever.”

Sunday night was the show’s wrap party and the pair looked gorgeous all dressed up for the evening.

Chatting on Capital Breakfast to co-star Sonny Jay following his jungle stint, Roman it “felt so strange to be out”.

He added: “It felt really quickly like home and when you leave it’s such a shock because everything becomes normal. Just walking into a room and there being walls and a ceiling – and carpet.”

Roman said even putting on trainers felt weird.

He continued: “I was so emotional when I came out because I realised people had been voting and I never expected that, I never expected to be in the final or to go as far as I did. I’m so happy Jaq won, she deserves it more than anyone.”

Roman will be back on Capital Breakfast on Thursday morning from 6am.

