WATCH: Roman Kemp Explains His Shock About Being In I'm A Celeb... Final

After coming third in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Roman Kemp explained just how shocked he was to even be in the final of the series.

After several weeks of impressions and eating challenges, Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp came third in this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The 26-year-old caught up with Sonny Jay on Monday; the day after the live final, to speak about how shocked he was to get that far, let alone coming third.

Roman Kemp reunited with Sonny Jay in Australia. Picture: Capital

"When I walked out of [the I'm A Celeb... jungle], I couldn't grasp it," said a shocked Roman Kemp - who has been impressing his campmates with his impersonations of Ant & Dec, and Caitlyn Jenner.

"I had to have a moment to myself before I'm A Celeb: Extra Camp, because it didn't seem real," he continued, comparing the situation to a dream.

He continued to chat about how surreal it felt to leave the jungle; "Just walking into a room, and there being walls and a ceiling?! I was so emotional when I came out."

Roman spoke about how happy he was to see Jacqueline Jossa come first and be crowned as Queen of the Jungle, before doing one last impression of Andy Whyment.

Ro braved several Bush Tucker trials, endless bugs and underwhelming rice and beans for the full three weeks and although it's been amazing getting to watch him on our screens every night, we can't wait to have him back! He will make his grand return to Capital Breakfast on Thursday, 12 December from 6AM.