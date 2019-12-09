Exclusive

WATCH: Roman Kemp Opens Up About His Friendship With I'm A Celeb's James Haskell

9 December 2019, 09:01

Roman Kemp discussed his bromance with rugby player, James Haskell, after a lot of their relationship wasn't televised.

When James Haskell was evicted from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, it shocked viewers to see how devastated it left Roman Kemp, as he sat on his hammock sobbing.

After he made it to the final, Roman caught up with Sonny Jay to discuss his relationship with the rugby union player, explaining how much he meant to him.

> Roman Kemp Breaks Down On I'm A Celeb After Girlfriend Sophie's Letter From Home

Roman Kemp reunited with Sonny Jay in Australia
Roman Kemp reunited with Sonny Jay in Australia. Picture: Capital

"James was someone who - whenever I had a low point - would pull me aside and say 'What's up?'" said Roman Kemp - who's been impressing his fellow campmates with impressions of the likes of Ant & Dec and Caitlyn Jenner.

"And whenever I would say 'Nothing. I'm fine', he would be like 'No. I know you. Talk to me'.

"The day before he left, I had a really low day. I had had a really long conversation with him, and when he left, I felt really alone," shared Roman, worrying about who he could turn to for advice within the jungle.

> I’m A Celeb Fans Want Roman Kemp & Kate Garraway To Host Their Own Show Together After 'Jungle Radio' Trial

James Haskell also caught up with Sonny Jay, and shared his feelings towards Roman, repeatedly praising the 26-year-old for being such a "talented kid".

The rugby player told Capital Breakfast that he was in awe of Roman; "To be able to be emotional, like he is; to be as intelligent; to be as interesting; to be as articulate..." He mentioned how he got on really well with Roman, and his abilities to keep the camp upbeat with his questions.

View this post on Instagram

He loves you all to the 🌙 and 🔙

A post shared by Roman Kemp (@romankemp) on

James vowed to see Roman Kemp every time he comes to London, before Roman's father, Martin, extended an invitation to the rugby star to his for Christmas.

> Grab Our App To Catch Roman Kemp's Return To Capital Breakfast

Ro braved several Bush Tucker trials, endless bugs and underwhelming rice and beans for the full three weeks and although it's been amazing getting to watch him on our screens every night, we can't wait to have him back! He will make his grand return to Capital Breakfast on Thursday, 12 December from 6AM.

