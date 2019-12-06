Dan Osborne Slams Claims He 'Cheated' On I'm A Celeb Star Wife Jacqueline Jossa In 'Threesome' With Chloe Ayling & Natalie Nunn

He's denied the claims. Picture: Instagram

Dan Osborne has shut down claims he 'cheated' on his wife, I'm A Celeb star Jacqueline Jossa, with Chloe Ayling and Natalie Nunn.

Dan Osborne has hit back at claims that he had a ‘threesome’ with Chloe Ayling and Natalie Nunn, after they starred in Celebrity Big Brother together in 2018.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star shut down the rumours, writing on Instagram: “As I said in my post earlier this week, news outlets were trying to find anyone who would talk complete rubbish about me for money and it looks like they found someone who has no morals.

“I am seeking legal advice.”

He followed up the statement by reaching out to his I’m A Celeb star wife, penning: “No matter how much they try breaking us, we are and will always remain a team."

Dan Osborne shut down the claims he had a 'threesome' with CBB housemates. Picture: Instagram

He added: "Keep smashing it in that jungle and I cannot wait to see you when you get out @jacjossa [heart emoji] please keep voting for Jac, she deserves to win this show!!”

It all started when 22-year-old model, Chloe, spoke to a tabloid, revealing she regrets the 'very drunken' encounter.

She said: “I feel so sorry for Jacqueline. She deserves to know what Dan is. He’s making a fool of her. Dan cheated on Jacqueline with me and Natalie. We’d all had a lot to drink and a threesome happened.

“After it happened Dan was full of himself. He didn’t seem to care what had just happened in front of everyone. I distinctly remember Dan saying he needed to go because he was spending the day with Jacqueline and the kids because it felt so jarring with what had just happened. I have regretted it ever since.”

Chloe Ayling claimed she had a 'threesome' with Natalie Nunn and Dan Osborne. Picture: Instagram

Dan Osborne recently denied claims he had cheated on Jacqueline Jossa with Gabby Allen. Picture: Instagram

This comes after the EastEnders actress reportedly threatened to quit the ITV show after her co-star, Rak-Su singer, Myles Stephenson ‘confirmed’ Dan had cheated on her in the past with his ex-girlfriend, Love Islander Gabby Allen.

The couple have put all allegations to the side while Jacqueline is in the jungle as she teared up at the letter from her husband.

The message read: “I miss my wife like mad, I can’t wait to see that pretty face. You also have two little best friends waiting for you.”

The pair have two daughters together, Mia and Ella.

