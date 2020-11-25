Giovanna Fletcher’s Brother Mario Falcone Slams Shane Richie’s ‘Immature’ Behaviour On I’m A Celebrity

25 November 2020, 10:26 | Updated: 25 November 2020, 10:29

Giovanna Fletcher's brother, Mario Falcone, has labelled Shane Richie 'immature'.
Giovanna Fletcher's brother, Mario Falcone, has labelled Shane Richie 'immature'. Picture: PA images/ITV

Giovanna Fletcher’s brother, Mario Falcone, has slammed Shane Richie’s ‘immature’ behaviour on I’m A Celebrity.

Giovanna Fletcher’s TOWIE star brother Mario Falcone is not here for Shane Richie’s ‘immature’ behaviour on I’m A Celebrity.

Tensions are beginning to rise at Gwrych Castle now that the celebs have spent a week on basic rations in the cold, Welsh countryside.

I’m A Celeb’s Shane Richie Reveals Reason He’s Doing I’m A Celeb 2020

Mario Falcone isn't happy with Shane Richie's behaviour on I'm A Celebrity.
Mario Falcone isn't happy with Shane Richie's behaviour on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: PA images

Giovanna admitted on Tuesday night’s episode that she had experienced a ‘tough day’ in camp and Mario has now accused the Eastenders actor of ‘pushing his sister’s buttons’.

Speaking to a Mail Online, he said: “It’s not very nice, when you see people pushing her buttons... maybe the way that Shane was last night, it doesn’t sit well with me.

"Especially when he’s the older guy in the group, he should be a bit more mature and a bit more level headed.

“I’m just glad it’s not been directed at Giovanna so much."

He went on to praise his sister, who is married to McFly’s Tom Fletcher, for keeping her cool and cooking dinner for everyone.

He added: "Everyone was sort of watching her like a hawk.

“The way she conducted herself and didn't snap and just handled it really, really well."

Shane Richie was labelled ‘Shane B****y’ by viewers during Monday night’s episode when he was shown gossiping about Jess Plummer’s performance in the trial.

His son, Shane Nolan, leapt to his defence on Twitter, insisting he ‘can’t be a cheeky Chappy 24/7’.

