Shane Richie’s Son Defends I’m A Celebrity Star After He’s Branded ‘Shane B****y’ By Viewers
24 November 2020, 18:03
Shane Richie’s son, Shane Nolan, has jumped to the I’m A Celebrity star’s defence after he was labelled 'Shane B****y' by viewers for gossiping about Jess Plummer.
Shane Richie’s eldest son, Shane Nolan, has defended his I’m A Celeb dad after he was branded ‘b****y’ by viewers.
It all started when the Eastenders actor was accused of ‘gossiping’ about Jessica Plummer’s performance in Monday night’s trial.
I’m A Celeb’s Shane Richie Reveals Reason He’s Doing I’m A Celeb 2020
Viewers said they were ‘shocked’ to see the 56-year-old ‘showing his true colours’ by making the ‘snidey comments’.
However, his son, Shane, 31, has hit back on Twitter, insisting his dad can’t be expected to be a ‘cheeky Chappy 24/7’.
He wrote: “Yes that’s right folks, my dad’s human and isn’t a cheeky Chappy 24/7.
“Christ some of the comments on here making him looking like the devil [laughing emoji] sad b******s #ImACeleb.”
Shane caused a stir during a conversation which was aired on Monday night between himself and Vernon Kay.
The actor said: "I say this every year I watch it.
“Why would you come and do it? You know what’s going to happen."
He later added: "Yeah tomorrow night, 100 per cent Jess."
One viewer tweeted: “Shane Richie? More like Shane B****y. Amirite?”
Another added: “Anyone else going off Shane Richie after watching him tonight?”
