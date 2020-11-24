Shane Richie’s Son Defends I’m A Celebrity Star After He’s Branded ‘Shane B****y’ By Viewers

24 November 2020, 18:03

Shane Richie's son, Shane Nolan, has jumped to his defence after I'm A Celeb viewers branded him 'b****y'.
Shane Richie's son, Shane Nolan, has jumped to his defence after I'm A Celeb viewers branded him 'b****y'. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Shane Richie’s son, Shane Nolan, has jumped to the I’m A Celebrity star’s defence after he was labelled 'Shane B****y' by viewers for gossiping about Jess Plummer.

Shane Richie’s eldest son, Shane Nolan, has defended his I’m A Celeb dad after he was branded ‘b****y’ by viewers.

It all started when the Eastenders actor was accused of ‘gossiping’ about Jessica Plummer’s performance in Monday night’s trial.

I’m A Celeb’s Shane Richie Reveals Reason He’s Doing I’m A Celeb 2020

Shane Richie has been branded 'b****y' by I'm A Celebrity viewers.
Shane Richie has been branded 'b****y' by I'm A Celebrity viewers. Picture: ITV

Viewers said they were ‘shocked’ to see the 56-year-old ‘showing his true colours’ by making the ‘snidey comments’.

However, his son, Shane, 31, has hit back on Twitter, insisting his dad can’t be expected to be a ‘cheeky Chappy 24/7’.

He wrote: “Yes that’s right folks, my dad’s human and isn’t a cheeky Chappy 24/7. 

“Christ some of the comments on here making him looking like the devil [laughing emoji] sad b******s #ImACeleb.”

Shane caused a stir during a conversation which was aired on Monday night between himself and Vernon Kay.

The actor said: "I say this every year I watch it. 

“Why would you come and do it? You know what’s going to happen."

He later added: "Yeah tomorrow night, 100 per cent Jess."

One viewer tweeted: “Shane Richie? More like Shane B****y. Amirite?”

Another added: “Anyone else going off Shane Richie after watching him tonight?”

