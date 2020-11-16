Jessica Plummer: Age, Partner And Daughter Revealed

16 November 2020, 16:14

Jessica Plummer's age, partner and daughter revealed.

Jessica Plummer is starring on I’m A Celebrity 2020. But what’s her age who is her partner and who is her daughter?

Jessica Plummer is best known for being a member of Neon Jungle and for playing Chantelle Atkins on Eastenders.

However, the mum-of-one is now making a name for herself on I’m A Celebrity.

Jessica Plummer has a young daughter, named Noa.
Jessica Plummer has a young daughter, named Noa. Picture: instagram

But what’s her age, who is her partner and who is her daughter? Let’s take a look…

What age is Jessica Plumer? How old is she?

Jessica is 28 years old.

Who is Jessica Plumer’s partner?

Jessica keeps tight-lipped about her personal life.

According to reports, she has been single ever since splitting from the father of her child. However, they successfully co-parent together.

An insider told a tabloid: “They haven't been together in a long time - but they still see each other and co-parent.

“Their daughter is the most important thing and they always put her first.”

Who is Jessica Plumer’s daughter?

Jessica has an adorable daughter called Noa who she welcomed in 2016.

