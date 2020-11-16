Jessica Plummer: Age, Partner And Daughter Revealed
16 November 2020, 16:14
Jessica Plummer is starring on I’m A Celebrity 2020. But what’s her age who is her partner and who is her daughter?
Jessica Plummer is best known for being a member of Neon Jungle and for playing Chantelle Atkins on Eastenders.
However, the mum-of-one is now making a name for herself on I’m A Celebrity.
But what’s her age, who is her partner and who is her daughter? Let’s take a look…
What age is Jessica Plumer? How old is she?
Jessica is 28 years old.
Who is Jessica Plumer’s partner?
Jessica keeps tight-lipped about her personal life.
According to reports, she has been single ever since splitting from the father of her child. However, they successfully co-parent together.
An insider told a tabloid: “They haven't been together in a long time - but they still see each other and co-parent.
“Their daughter is the most important thing and they always put her first.”
Who is Jessica Plumer’s daughter?
Jessica has an adorable daughter called Noa who she welcomed in 2016.
