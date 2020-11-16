What Band Was Jessica Plummer in? Neon Jungle Songs, Members & Their Best Moments

Jessica Plummer's headed into the 'I'm A Celeb' castle and many know her from Eastenders, but she was actually in a successful band called Neon Jungle not so long ago.

I'm A Celebrity 2020 has kicked off and Eastenders actress Jessica Plummer is amongst the latest bunch of celebs battling the elements and may are surprised to find out she was in girl group Neon Jungle who had a bunch of hits back around 2014.

Yup, Jessica AKA Chantelle from Eastenders has also had a whole career as a pop star, and we've rounded up some of their biggest achievements and best moments.

Neon Jungle's biggest hit 'Braveheart' has over 30 million YouTube views. Picture: Getty Images

The British band, called Neon Jungle, was made up of four members, Jessica, Shereen Cutkelvin, Amira McCarthy, and Asami Zdrenka, who were put together after auditioning for the group.

Two of them were scouted whilst shopping and two through their YouTube videos.

Neon Jungle were together for three years. Picture: Getty

For girl group they had a relatively short time together, forming in 2013 and calling it quits by 2015.

Throughout their three year career they released a debut album, 'Welcome to the Jungle', which included their biggest hits 'Braveheart', 'Trouble' and 'Louder'.

Their biggest song was 'Braveheart' which made it into the top ten on the charts and currently has over 30 million YouTube views.

In October 2013, the band supported Jessie J on her 'Alive' tour, so many of you may have even seen them perform live before!

They even managed to scoop some awards in their short time together, winning Best Female Act and Best Group at the 2014 Urban Music Awards.

They were also nominated for Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards and a Teen Choice Award!

For three years together, they certainly made a big impact, and I'm A Celeb viewers are already reminiscing about what a great group they were.

BRB, going to get seriously nostalgic watching all their music videos!

