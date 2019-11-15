I’m A Celeb Campmates' Teams Revealed As The First Challenge Gets Underway

I'm A Celebrity 2019 seemingly has its two camp members sorted already. Picture: Shutterstock

The I’m A Celebrity 2019 contestants’ challenges have begun.

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2019 returns on Sunday 17 November, but the celebrities have already started the series of gruelling challenges.

After getting dolled up into smart ensembles, the campmates were divided into two teams – seemingly meaning the two camps have already been decided.

How Long Is I'm A Celebrity On For? The Rumoured Finale Date Revealed

Half of the celebs arrived to a yacht in Lamborghinis while the others arrived by speedboat.

Half of the campmates arrived in Lamborghinis. Picture: Shutterstock

Roman Kemp arrived on the beach by speedboat. Picture: Shutterstock

Nadine Coyle looked excited for the challenges to begin. Picture: Shutterstock

The red carpet was rolled out for their arrival, to mark the end of their luxury lifestyles as they prepare for jungle life.

If the pictures of how the stars arrived are anything to go by, Nadine Coyle, Kate Garraway, Ian Wright, Myles Stephenson, and James Haskell are in one team, while Caitlyn Jenner, Jacqueline Jossa, Roman Kemp, Andrew Maxwell, and Adele Roberts are on the other.

Capital Breakfast Show host Roman was one of the stars who got to travel by speedboat, meeting the rest of his teammates on a beach where they were greeted by Ant and Dec.

Meanwhile, Kate Garraway and Myles’ team had to launch themselves off of their yacht into the sea to swim to shore as part of their first challenge.

Caitlyn Jenner and her team arrived via speedboat. Picture: Shutterstock

Jacqueline Jossa and her team looked relaxed on their speedboats. Picture: Shutterstock

The red carpet was rolled out for the celebrities. Picture: Shutterstock

Despite swimming fully-clothed, each of the stars appeared to be in high spirits, as Nadine walked out of the sea with a huge smile on her face.

It doesn’t mean Roman’s team got off easy though, as he and Jacqueline Jossa were later pictured with their head in their hands as Ant and Dec told them what their next challenge would be.

Half of the celebrities had to dive into the sea. Picture: Shutterstock

Roman Kemp and his team looked excited to see Ant and Dec. Picture: Shutterstock

Each of the stars looked super excited to be meeting Ant and Dec, waving at the presenting duo as they too arrived by speedboat to Paradise Beach.

Ant is no doubt delighted to be back hosting the show, after taking a year off of presenting duties last year to focus on his recovery.

I’m A Celebrity begins on Sunday 17 November at 9pm.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! News