I'm A Celeb 2019: First Pictures Emerge Of The New Series' Campsite – And It Includes A Hot Tub

6 November 2019, 12:51 | Updated: 6 November 2019, 13:53

I'm A Celeb campsite revealed
I'm A Celeb campsite revealed. Picture: ITV/Getty

I'm A Celeb is nearly back and we've finally got a sneak peek at this year's camp where all the celebrities will apparently be able to enjoy a hot tub.

I'm A Celeb may be starting on the 17th November, however a collection of incredible aerial photos of the set have been released weeks ahead of the show's start date.

With rumours still swirling about who could be in the camp this year, one thing the campmates might be able to enjoy is a luxurious hot tub!

I’m A Celeb 2019 Line Up: All The Rumoured Contestants From Dani Dyer To Nadine Coyle

The I'm A Celeb campsite with a hot tub
The I'm A Celeb campsite with a hot tub. Picture: Backgrid

Amongst other set pieces that can be spied from the images is what looks like a fully made Wild Wild West set, Ant & Dec's classic suspended bridge, and a tank of water which is sure to be used during a bush tucker trial.

With ten days until the premiere of the new series, the camp looks like there's still some work to be done with a lot of the set covered in a plastic sheets.

With stars such as Caitlyn Jenner, Dani Dyer and Ian Wright all strongly linked to be joining the show and Ant returning to his normal hosting duties, the ITV show is set to have it's biggest series yet.

The latest star rumoured to be entering the jungle is Caitlyn Jenner, who used to be married to Kris Jenner and is the father of Kendall and Kylie.

Caitlyn, has apparently secured a £500k deal to enter the jungle.

A source told the tabloids: “ITV think she is one of their best ever signings. It’s a real bolt from the blue. They’ve asked her every year for a long time, but she finally felt the time was right.”

The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge is another celeb amongst the speculation.

After her husband Wayne Bridge competed in I'm A Celeb in 2016, Frankie said she'd love to follow in his footsteps.

Frankie's bandmate Vanessa White also took part in the series in 2017, so she'd have plenty of advice about how to handle the jungle drama.

