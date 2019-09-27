I’m A Celeb 2019 Line-Up Confirmed: Love Islanders To Strictly Stars – Everything We Know About Rumoured Contestants

I'm a Celeb has its stars confirmed for this year's line-up, and here’s everything we know about the stars who have been speculated to be going in.

ITV’s I’m a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here is returning to our screens to crown this year’s king or queen of the jungle, and the 19th series is set to return in November.

Ant and Dec teased a photo on Instagram, admitting they knew which stars have been confirmed for this year's show.

They wrote: "At @itv having meeting about @imacelebrity. Finding out what’s in store and this years celebs...."

We wonder who will follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner, Harry Redknapp? Let's have a look at the following rumoured stars…

  1. I’m A Celeb 2019 Rumoured Line-Up: Love Islanders to Strictly Come Dancing Stars – Here’s Everything We Know About Who Is Going In

    Amy Hart

    The former Love Islander is keen to get back into reality TV after recently admitting she'd 'love' to take part, after her time on ITV2's dating show was cut short due to her split from Curtis Pritchard, and deciding to leave the villa.

    In an interview with Heart Dance Breakfast, she said: "I would love to [take part]. I’d absolutely love to. I hate rats. I hate rats. That’s the only thing. Like I can deal with the Spiders and stuff, I can deal with all the creepy crawlies but it’s the rats. "They put me in that coffin with rats."

    Piers Morgan

    The Good Morning Britain presenter named his price for appearing on the show, after Ant & Dec said they would 'do anything' to get him on the 19th series.

    Speaking at a Royal Television Society conference, Dec said: "Piers has said he would do it for a certain amount of money, which I think we could meet, but he keeps on wriggling out of it."

    The 54-year-old took to Twitter to respond: "Like I said, £5 million & I’ll come and munch kangaroo testicles. Not a penny less."

    View this post on Instagram

    Lads on tour. @bertie_morgan #cannes

    A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) on

    Maura Higgins

    After rising to fame on the most recent series of Love Island, Maura won over the nation with her sense of humour and up-front character.

    Rumours of Curtis Pritchard’s beau appearing on the reality show began when a Twitter user sent a DM to ITV asking, ‘how many RTs for you put Maura Higgins in the jungle?’

    ITV responded: “10,000.”

    Maura Higgins Rumoured For I'm A Celeb
    Maura Higgins Rumoured For I'm A Celeb. Picture: Twitter

    Dani Dyer

    After briefly appearing on ITV’s Survival of the Fittest and winning season 4 of Love Island with ex-boyfriend, Jack Fincham, the reality star has gone on to appear on a number of shows.

    Dani starred alongside her Eastenders-actor dad, Danny Dyer, on ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’ and ‘Danny Dyer’s Right Royal Family’ and appeared on ‘Life After Love Island’ with Jack.

    So it would only make sense to add her to the line-up, right?

    Other Love Islanders rumoured to be potential contestants include: Georgia Steel and Eyal Booker.

    Myles Stephenson

    The singer, who won X-Factor with his band Rak-Su, has allegedly sparked interest in the show, following his recent split with ex-girlfriend and Love Island contestant Gabby Allen.

    A source told a tabloid: ““Myles is a free agent now and so he can’t wait to go to Australia and get away.

    “It’s a physical and mental challenge and he’s really looking forward to testing himself.”

    Gemma Collins

    The TOWIE star, who only lasted three days on her first-time round in the jungle, is allegedly keen to return for a second chance.

    After an interview with ITV, Gemma said: “I was meant to go back in the jungle the year after I came out.

    “Do you know what, if it come back again, why not, why not? I would probably be terrible at all the tasks and all that.”

    Duncan James

    Hollyoaks star and Blue singer, Duncan, has expressed an interest in the show to ‘face his phobia of snakes head-on’.

    A tabloid reported: “Producers think he could be telly gold because he will have to face his phobias head-on.

    “The best campmates are the ones who have to overcome their fears — and Duncan has told them he is game for anything.”

    Lucy Fallon

    The Coronation Street actress is allegedly keen to be the next Corrie contestant in the jungle.

    She told a tabloid: “I think I’d be good at the jungle.

    “I like to challenge myself and that’s the most challenging show you can do.”

Other rumoured contestants speculated include: Alan Halsall (Tyrone from Corrie), Stacey Dooley, Craig Charles and John Terry.

