I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Trailer Sends Fans Into A Frenzy As Ant And Dec Make Their Way To Australia

16 October 2019, 11:09

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here was trending on Twitter on Tuesday night, after fans finally got a sneak peek at the new series.

Ant and Dec have begun the promotion for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’s return, with ITV dropping the new trailer on Twitter on Tuesday.

The presenters can be seen trying to make their way to Australia in a rowing boat, joking they’ve lost their way in the middle of the sea as they struggle with a map.

After the 2019 trailer dropped, fans became even more excited for the show’s return – especially as Ant McPartlin will be back by best pal Declan Donnelly's side.

Ant and Dec kicked off the I'm A Celeb 2019 hype with a new trailer. Picture: Getty / ITV

Dec was joined by Holly Willoughby last year as Ant took some time away from work commitments to focus on his recovery from drug addiction.

“Can’t wait guys. Great to have Ant back. Wasn’t the same without you,” tweeted one fan, as another said: “Let’s get ready to jungle.”

“Glad they’re back together. My favourite duo,” replied a third person, as a fourth said: “Woohoo I can’t wait.”

One viewer even branded it “the best show all year”.

ITV are now encouraging fans of the reality TV show to download the app in order to stay tuned with updates about the series.

While there’s not yet a confirmed start date for I’m A Celeb, the series is expected to kick off on 17 November as it always begins on a Sunday and the past years it has begun around the 18 and 19 of November.

The rumoured line-up so far includes Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle, Jennifer Metcalfe, Lucy Fallon, Myles Stephenson, Duncan James, and many more.

