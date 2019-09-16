I'm A Celeb 2019: Olivia Attwood Confirms She's In Talks To Head Into The Jungle

Olivia Attwood confirms she's in talks for 'I'm A Celeb'. Picture: ITV/I'm A Celeb

The outspoken reality star has revealed she's in talks to sign up for I'm A Celeb just weeks after becoming a permanent TOWIE cast member.

The Only Way Is Essex star Olivia Attwood has confirmed she's in talks with ITV to appear on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here 2019 after impressing bosses and being labelled 'TV gold' by TOWIE viewers.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Olivia, 28, admitting it's her dream to land a spot on the show, saying: "There have been conversations with I’m A Celebrity."

"It's ongoing. It would be my dream to do the jungle. I've made no qualms about that. It's such an iconic show."

The Essex gal has flown out to Australia before to appear on Extra Camp last year, and she must have caught the attention of producers if they're offering her a shot at the real deal.

She continued on to say: "Going out there gave me a taste for it. I got to do a trial, which was amazing. I think if I got to go on the show I would surprise people. I’m more of a tomboy than people think."

"Just because you look a certain way doesn’t mean you can’t eat a spider."

TOWIE stars are a favourite of the show, with cast members including Joey Essex, Ferne McCann, Mark Wright and Gemma Collins having all taken a turn at jungle life.

All of them have continued on to have hugely successful careers, so it's little wonder Olivia is so eager for the opportunity.

After finding fame on the 2017 series of Love Island, Olivia has gone on to have a seriously successful TV career, getting her own spin-off with then boyfriend, Chris Hughes, joining Celebs Go Dating to try and find love, and most recently, become a permanent TOWIE cast member.

Olivia has wasted no time getting stuck into the Essex drama, having major showdown's with both Chloe Meadows and Shelby Tribble, and branding Amber Turner and Dan Edgar 'boring' in Sunday night's episode.

