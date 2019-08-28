Love Island's Amy Hart 'Asks' I'm A Celebrity Bosses To Get Her Into The 2019 Jungle

Amy Hart a likely contestant for 2019's 'I'm A Celeb' series. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

Amy Hart has her sights set on another TV show, this time, I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Love Island's Amy Hart has reportedly shoot her shot and asked I'm A Celeb show bosses to put her in the jungle for the 2019 series after getting a taste of being on TV from both the reality show and a stint presenting on Loose Women over the summer.

The former islander spoke about wanting to go into the jungle in a radio interview on Heart Dance, telling Toby Anstis, she would "absolutely love to [go into the jungle]."

She also spoke about her biggest fears (rookie error, Amy!), saying:

"I hate rats. I hate rats. That’s the only thing. Like I can deal with the spiders and stuff. I can deal with all the creepy crawlies but it’s the rats. They put me in that coffin with rats."

"Get Aims in the jungle!"

Her time on the reality dating show was cut short when she decided to walk out the villa after being dumped by her 'half-boyfriend' Curtis Pritchard, for Maura Higgins- who has also been pipped to be a contestant by betting agents, but we're unsure they'd both be sent in after the tense terms they were left on!

She isn't the only islander of this year's bunch to have been rumoured to be heading into other shows- with Amber Gill supposedly embarking on Dancing On Ice, with Maura also apparently being the only to get own spin off show, which is yet to be confirmed.

