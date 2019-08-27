Chloe Ferry & Love Island's Jack Fincham Spark Relationship Rumours Flirting In Ibiza

Jack Fincham touches Chloe Ferry's bum in Ibiza. Picture: Instagram/ Splash News

Chloe Ferry and Jack Fincham have been spotted getting very close in Ibiza, leading people to believe she may have officially left Sam Gowland behind for another Love Island star.

Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry and Love Island's Jack Fincham have set tongues wagging after getting very close with one another whilst on holiday in Ibiza, being snapped lying on a safe together, and one with Jack's hand on the reality star's sculpted derriere.

Maura Higgins 'Needs To Clear Her Head' As She Breaks Silence Following Curtis Pritchard Split Rumours

Jack Fincham and Chloe Ferry get very close in Ibiza. Picture: Splash News

As Chloe jetted out of the country on a 'one way ticket', to leave her messy break-up with her co-star ex, Sam Gowland, behind, it seems she may be enjoying a new romance with the Love Island 2018 winner.

Only last week was it reported Chloe called the police on her ex-boyfriend, Sam, for refusing her entry into the home they share in Tyneside, Newcastle, to collect her belongings.

It's also being reported by this publication there was a massive showdown after Sam was allowed back into the Geordie Shore house by producers, leading to his removal from the house, with the sources saying:

"[Sam] ended up having to be removed again after his behaviour was seen as threatening and intimidating."

"It was really shocking and no one expected him to react that way. Everyone was stunned at his outburst. He's been suspended again because of his actions."

Fans have taken to Twitter in confusion of the new reality star duo, with one user asking, "Chloe Ferry is all loved up with Jack Fincham in Ibiza???? What is appeneing ‘ere".

Chloe Ferry is all loved up with Jack Fincham in Ibiza???? What is appeneing ‘ere🤣🤣 — Ayesha Khan (@ayesha_k123) August 25, 2019

The pair are hardly hiding their new found 'friendship', with Chloe posting videos to her 3.3 million followers of her and Jack cozied up on a sofa together, even tagging him in.

We'll have to watch this space to see if this is a summer romance, or something more!

Chloe Ferry posts Jack Fincham to her Instagram story. Picture: Chloe Ferry/ Instagram

> Download Our App To Keep Up With Everything Love Island