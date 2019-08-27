Maura Higgins 'Needs To Clear Her Head' As She Breaks Silence Following Curtis Pritchard Split Rumours

27 August 2019, 11:48

Maura Higgins reveals to fans she needs to clear her head following Curtis split rumours
Maura Higgins reveals to fans she needs to clear her head following Curtis split rumours. Picture: Instagram @MauraHiggins

Maura Higgins has taken to Instagram to reveal to her followers that she needs some time out

Love Island's Maura Higgins has revealed she needs time out to clear her head as she's 'burning out' after the whirlwind of shooting to fame and her relationship with Curtis Pritchard being questioned.

Speaking to her 2.4 million followers, the Irish model explained she hasn't had a day off since leaving the villa, causing her to burn out and cancel upcoming work commitments.

She said: "So I wanted to come on and say to everyone that was coming to see me at my PA, I'm so sorry I didn't make it, to be honest, I'm completely burnt out, I've not had a day off since leaving the villa and I've not had any social time or anything."

"I need to take a few days off and just kind of sort my head out, I'm completely ran down, I have been in with a doctor and I'm feeling good because I had a really good sleep and I've not got a lot of sleep since leaving the villa."

"I do feel bad obviously that I've had to cancel some work but I need to do it for me because I am shattered and I've not had time for normal day-to-day stuff."

"I think it's a big shock to the system when you come out of the villa and you're just so hectic and I've not had a down day."

View this post on Instagram

Date night♥️

A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins) on

Reports surfaced questioning whether she and Curtis had put an end to their relationship after she was spotted on a night out in London's Mahiki without the professional dancer, but she quickly put those rumours to bed when posting videos of them enjoying a night out together.

She and Curtis enjoyed some downtime, heading to dinner before spending the night together, letting people know that they're very much a couple and loved up.

