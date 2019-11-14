How Long Is 'I'm A Celebrity' On For? The Rumoured Finale Date Revealed

How long is I'm A Celeb on for? Picture: ITV

The brand new series of the ITV show is set to become the biggest yet with an incredible line-up including Roman Kemp and Caitlyn Jenner, but when does it all end?

I'm A Celeb is finally back for 2019 and we couldn't be more excited! The reasons why you ask?

Well, not only do we love seeing celebrities chomping on grubs and crawling through tanks full of rats... but our very own Roman Kemp has joined the camp this year along with the likes of Caitlyn Jenner, Girls Aloud's Nadine Coyle and Ian Wright!

With all the excitement, many people are asking when the show's finale is... so here's how long the series lasts and its end date.

Roman Kemp is set for this year's I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Well, if this season follows all the other years since 2013, the campmates will spend a mammoth 22 days in the jungle with the king or queen being crowned just before Christmas.

All ten celebrities will be going into the jungle on Sunday 17th November and you'll be able to tune in from 9PM on ITV.

Last year, the show came to a conclusion on Sunday December 9th. With that in mind, you'd assume that this year's series will be finishing around Sunday December 8th.

Then, we get the all important follow up show when we get to see the likes of Caitlyn Jenner chowing down on a full English and seeing how much weight they've lost!

The celebrities will be expected to take part in even more grim Bushtucker trials this year, which we've seen small glimpses of as ITV set up the camp.

Many of the campmates have already shared lists of their phobias, with Roman pointing out his fear is cotton wool... yup, forget the snakes and spider, it's all about wool with Ro!

