Love Island’s Amy Hart Tipped For I’m A Celebrity 2020 Cast

5 August 2020, 10:20

Amy Hart could be heading into the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here jungle.
Amy Hart could be heading into the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here jungle.

Love Island’s Amy Hart could be part of the I’m A Celeb 2020 cast.

Love Island star Amy Hart has been tipped for I’m A Celeb 2020.

The former air hostess, who famously quit the villa, after Curtis Pritchard dumped her, reportedly begged show bosses to put her in the jungle last year.

Love Island’s Amy Hart Addresses Backlash After Heading To Supermarket Without Gloves And A Mask

Amy Hart is reportedly heading to the I'm A Celeb jungle.
Amy Hart is reportedly heading to the I'm A Celeb jungle.

However, they didn’t book her and she ended up appearing on Celebs Go Dating instead.

This year, though, it looks like she could make her way into the rumoured line-up.

Other celebs rumoured to be heading to the jungle include Tiger King star Carol Baskin and Stormzy’s ex-girlfriend, Maya Jama.

Coral have odds on Amy appearing at 1-2.

Coral's Harry Aitkenhead said: "Amy spent last summer on our screens and we think this winter she'll be back on ITV but in a very different surrounding.

"We make her odds on to enter the jungle, and think she could be perfect for I'm a Celeb."

Jacqueline Jossa was crowned Queen of the Jungle at the end of last year's series and her husband, Dan Osborne, has also been tipped to appear on this year's show.

Alex Apati from Ladbrokes told a tabloid: "It might be a case of 'anything you can do, I can do better' for Dan Osborne who could find himself in the jungle later this year."

The TOWIE star made headlines last year when allegations that he had cheated on his wife came out while Jacqueline was competing on the show.

Jacqueline was reportedly allowed to ring her husband after RakSu star Myles Stephenson told her his ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen had also had a fling with him - something Dan denied.

