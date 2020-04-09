Love Island’s Amy Hart Addresses Backlash After Heading To Supermarket Without Gloves And A Mask: ‘They Should Be Saved For Key Workers’

Love Island 2019 star Amy Hart responded to those criticising her for shopping without gloves and a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic – measures which aren't advised by the WHO.

Heading out for her once-a-week shopping trip, Amy Hart decided to post a picture of her outing showing herself grinning in the Sainsbury’s car park before she stocked up on her groceries.

However, her smiling snap didn’t receive the reaction she’d hoped for and instead the Love Island star faced backlash for not wearing gloves and a mask, something which is only advised by the World Health Organisation for those with symptoms of COVID-19 and people caring for a suspected coronavirus patient.

Taking to Twitter after sharing the snap with her 1.3million followers, Amy wrote: “Posted this on Instagram and it’s all kicked off because I don’t have masks and gloves on...Gloves don’t actually work (you’d need a new pair every time you touched something) and masks should be saved for the KW’s...in the words of Michelle Bass...Pie Jesu Kept 2m Away too.”

Amy Hart faced criticism after posting this photo of herself. Picture: Amy Hart/Instagram

Amy also took to Instagram Stories to address the backlash, telling her fans: “I did my shopping, came home, and washed my hands. Mask-wise, I could probably get one from my mum and dad’s business because they’re key workers and they’re still open, but my brother and my mum and dad who are all on the frontline need those masks more than I do.

“As long as I’m practicing good hygiene and staying two meters from everyone, that is enough whilst there’s a shortage of masks in the world.”

She added that she sanitised her trolley and wiped her steering wheel and gear stick before she got back in the car.

Amy Hart explained her mum, dad, and brother need PPE more than her as they're key workers. Picture: Amy Hart/Instagram

The World Health Organisation advises on their website:

- If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with suspected 2019-nCoV infection.

- Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing.

- Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

- If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly.

Doctors are also advising regular hand washing is more effective than wearing gloves to the supermarket, as gloves will continue to come into contact with more and more germs throughout your outing and your way home, touching things like your steering wheel and your phone, but if you regularly wash your hands with soap you’ll have less germs on your skin.

Even changing your gloves means you might be touching them yourself.

