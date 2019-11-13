Celebs Go Dating Rumoured Line-Up: Spice Girl Mel B, Love Island's Amy Hart & Alison Hammond

The rumoured Celebs Go Dating includes a Spice Girl and Love Islander. Picture: Getty Images/PA

'Celebs Go Dating' is set to return this winter and the rumoured line-up is one of the most star-studded to date, with actual Spice Girl, Mel B, rumoured to have signed on, as well as a 'Love Island' star and iconic TV presenter.

E4's Celebs Go Dating has set the rumour mill into overdrive with some truly huge names set to join the line-up, including Spice Girl Mel B, Love Island's unlucky in love star, Amy Hart and TV presenting icon, Alison Hammond.

The Daily Mail reports the This Morning host is in talks for the show after 'being single for two years' and will no doubt be a hugely popular addition with the nation after going viral on multiple occasions for her hilarious on-screen mishaps which include slipping on a boardwalk and pushing two topless 'sailors' into water.

The Only Way Is Essex star James Lock is also said to have signed up to the show after a public and messy break-up from girlfriend of two years and co-star, Yazmin Oukhellou, which viewers will no doubt get to hear about when the dating gurus get him on the sofa.

A source told the MailOnline: "He's found it difficult to cut ties with Yazmin in recent months but has also been playing the field, which hasn't given him the time to heal."

Although no dates surrounding the upcoming 8th series have been announced, from looking at previous series, the next season is likely to be aired in early 2020, as they haven't yet begun filming.

To keep yourself occupied in the meantime you can catch up with old series on E4 catch up!

Others rumoured to be starring is Eastenders actor Dean Gaffney and I'm A Celeb's Malique Thompson-Dwyer, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

