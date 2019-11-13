Dan Humphries Wasn't Meant To Be Gossip Girl & Executive Producer Reveals The Original

Gossip Girl boss reveals who the original culprit was meant to be. Picture: Getty Images

Sorry, Dan Humphries, but you weren't actually the first choice to be Gossip Girl, xoxo.

There's been a serious Gossip Girl revelation, as the show's executive producer revealed Dan Humphries wasn't the first, or even the second choice to be the mastermind behind those fateful messages to the Upper East Side, and we're honestly shook.

In an interview at Vulture Festival, executive producer Joshua Safran revealed he originally wanted Serena's younger brother, Eric van der Woodsen (Connor Paolo) or Chace Crawford's Nate Archibald to be the mystery Gossip Girl, but he was forced to change it after an article in the New York Post guessed it was Eric.

He told Buzzfeed: "We worked hard to kind of lay in tiny seeds about it being Eric, and then the NY Post wrote an article saying that Gossip Girl was Eric so we were like, 'We gotta scratch that.'"

"Then...one of the writers realised that Nate had never sent a tip in to Gossip Girl, which is true at least through the end of Season 5."

"Nate never sent in a tip in through all of those episodes, which is when we're like, 'Oh, well then he's Gossip Girl.'"

If you're feeling nostalgic and a bit sad it's all over- fear not! A reboot is in the works, which will feature non-white leads and more queer content, as, he says, the original series lacked representation.

He also teased: "It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that. The thing I can’t say is there is a twist, and that all relates to the twist,' he teased."

Even better news is Kristen Bell, actress and the original narrator of the series is on board for the reboot as well, although there is no premier date, filming is said to kick off in 2020.

