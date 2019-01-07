'You’ Season 2: When Is The New Netflix Series Released? Here’s Everything We Know About The Plot & Cast

Series 2 is coming this year to Netflix! Picture: netflix

Netflix's ‘You’ has officially been given the green light for a second season! Here’s everything we know about it so far…

YOU SPOILERS AHEAD!

Always shut your blinds before stripping off in your apartment and never date anyone. Ever. That’s what we learned from Netflix’s brand new show You.

The ten-part series was adapted from part of one of Caroline Kepnes’ best selling novels of the same title and Season 2 will be based on the second part of her book titled Hidden Bodies. Because that’s exactly what this show needs. More bodies.

How did Season 1 end?

The show ended with creepy Joe murdering Beck which took his body count (that we know of) up to five. He then published the story Beck wrote for him in attempt to secure her freedom from his creepy basement book box which turned her in to a bestselling author. It also provided him with the perfect alibi and framed her therapist for her murder.

But will Beck return in Season 2?

Maybe she’ll appear in flashback scenes as Candace did? We all thought Candace had been murdered in cold blood by Joe but we discovered at the very end of the season she is very much alive. The show’s co-creator Sera Gamble recently told Vanity Fair in an interview: “She's not nearly as dead as [Joe] thought.” Hopefully Beck isn't, either!

Will Peach return in Season 2?

Nothing has been confirmed yet but we’re hoping Beck’s best friend Peach (she’s played by Shay Mitchell) will return in flashback scenes. Surely she’ll haunt the crap out of Joe after he faked her suicide?!

What other characters will be returning?

Beck’s other besties Lynn and Annika managed to make it to the end of the series without being murdered so we’re hoping they will return also along with Hari Nef’s Blythe, Beck’s University classmate. She’s of course now dating Joe’s work colleague Ethan, so hopefully he will be back too with his hilarious one-liners.

At the end of the series we saw Joe’s young neighbour Paco leave with his recovering addict mother for a new life. But will they return once she realises Joe is responsible for the disappearance of her abusive ex-partner, Ron?

What is the plot of Season 2?

Sera Gamble told the Hollywood Reporter: “If you look at every act of violence that he [Joe] does in season one, that is potentially something that could come back and bite him.”

She added: “Part of the fun of continuing the story is that the loose ends from Joe’s past are still dangling and could come back to him at anytime. He is very worried about the fact that Peach Salinger’s family has hired people to investigate her alleged suicide, and there is evidence potentially still at her house from Season 1."

Will Season 2 be set in New York?

One thing we do know is the second book is set in Los Angeles, as appose to New York. It would make sense for Joe to move away from the city he just committed a string of murders in and erm… start a fresh. Or, let’s be honest, find some fresh meat to stalk and murder.

Co-writer Gamble added: “There's a lot of great material in the second book that we're gonna do, starting with being in Los Angeles.”

Where can we watch the trailer for Season 2?

Nowhere just yet as the series hasn’t been filmed. However, production is well underway in LA.

When will Series 2 be available?

According to reports, we should be getting the new series in September 2019!

We can’t wait.