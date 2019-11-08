TOWIE’s James Lock Lined Up For Celebs Go Dating To Move On From Ex-Girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou

James Lock has joined the Channel 4 dating show to find love. Picture: Instagram

James Lock has ‘signed up’ for the ITV2 dating show in a bid to get over his TOWIE star ex-girlfriend.

The Only Way Is Essex’s James Lock has been announced to appear in the new series of Celebs Go Dating, to move on from his ex, Yazmin Oukhellou.

The MailOnline reported the 32-year-old was approached by show bosses after his three-year relationship with Yaz ended.

His most recent romance with fellow TOWIE star, Danielle Armstrong, also fizzled out and the ITV2 dating show’s producers believe the programme could help his love life.

James Lock Seeking Therapy After TOWIE Producers Urge Him To Address 'Soap Opera' Childhood

An insider told the publication: “James hasn’t had the best experience with dating. He’s found it difficult to cut ties with Yazmin in recent months but has also been playing the field, which hasn’t given him the time to heal.

“As a family man he’s made no secret of wanting to settle down and hopes to one day meet the girl next door.”

Bosses believe he’s the perfect celeb to take part in the eighth series of show as he is reportedly ‘struggling to find the right fit on his own’.

He also told the MailOnline recently he only attracts a ‘certain type of woman’, revealing: “I’ve gone a bit wild, as you do when you lose that routine of being in a relationship. You see me, I don’t have a type – I’ll take anyone with a pulse!”

Him and Yaz called time on their relationship in August after she accused him of being unfaithful whilst on holiday together.

A source told OK! Online: “Yaz and Lock had an argument after he went on a six-hour bender with his mates. He was supposed to meet Yaz after two hours for dinner but didn’t turn up."

“His phone was off and he didn’t contact her leaving Yaz stranded by herself. When he finally did turn up, he was drunk and they got into an argument. Yaz was understandably angry and upset with James,” they added.

The 25-year-old was reportedly worried about him ‘more than anything else’ after he went AWOL.

They both had previously taken time away from the show to prioritise their well-being.

After mutually agreeing with producers that taking an extended break would be best for them and their relationship, they still made cameos in the most recent series as they were a firm favourite couple amongst viewers.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TOWIE News