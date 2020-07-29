Maya Jama Tipped For I’m A Celebrity 2020 Cast

Other celebs rumoured to be heading to the jungle include Tiger King star Carol Baskin, Jessie J and AJ Pritchard.

I’m A Celeb ‘Could be Forced To Move To Scotland’ For 2020 Series Due To Pandemic

Maya, who dated Stormzy for four years, quit her radio job earlier this year to focus on ‘exciting opportunities’.

Coral have announced their odds for her joining the 2020 cast are 4-6.

They’ve also made her 6-1 to go on and win the show.

Coral's Harry Aitkenhead told a tabloid: "We think Maya would be a massive coup for ITV if they could get her to be a contestant on I'm a Celeb, she'd be perfect for the show."

"The match made in heaven could well happen too and we make it odds on that she does enter the jungle."

Last year’s series was won by Eastenders star Jacqueline Jossa.

Coronation Street’s Andy Whyment finished in second place and Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp came third!

Show bosses are apparently worried that they may have to find a new location for this year’s series due to coronavirus fears.

According to reports, they will make a final decision ‘next month’.

We can't wait already!

