Amy Hart Has Left Love Island Villa After Being Dumped By Curtis Pritchard

Amy Hart has left the Love Island villa after being dumped by Curtis Pritchard. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

Amy Hart has left the Love Island villa for psychological help after being dumped by Curtis Pritchard.

Love Island's Amy Hart has left the villa after her emotional break-up from Curtis Pritchard, with producers 'whisking' her out for psychological support after she became very emotional whilst talking in the beach hut.

Viewers were heartbroken as they watched 23-year-old Curtis call time on their 'half relationship' after his head was turned by Jourdan Riane in Casa Amor, with him almost choosing to re-couple up with her on his return to the villa.

Although he didn't end up choosing her- one of the most solid couples in the villa came to an abrupt end when Curtis couldn't promise that his head wouldn't be turned again.

The 26-year-old is said to have returned to the villa after being provided with therapy and psychological support, a matter that has been high on the public agenda this year after the deaths of two former contestants.

A representative for Love Island has said: "We have dedicated welfare producers and psychological support on hand at all times who monitor and regularly speak to all of the Islanders in private and off camera, especially if someone appears to be upset."

"All the Islanders are therefore fully supported by the professionals on site and by their friends in the villa."

"This means Islanders are always able to reach out and talk to someone if they feel the need. We will of course continue to monitor all of our Islanders in line with our robust protocols."

"Love Island holds a mirror up to relationships and all the different dynamics that go with them."

