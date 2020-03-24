What Happened To Carole Baskin? The Woman Targeted By Joe Exotic In Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’

What happened to Carole Baskin? Picture: Netflix

What happened to Carole Baskin from Netflix's 'Tiger King'.

If you haven’t watched all 7 episodes of Tiger King on Netflix yet, what have you been doing?!

The docu-series, which dropped on Friday 20th, is full of unbelievable twists and turns and perfect to binge-watch during the coronavirus lockdown.

What Is 'Tiger King' About? 5 Important Things You Need To Know Before Watching The New Netflix Hit

It focuses on Joe Exotic, a former wildlife park owner who gained notoriety for breeding big cats and came under scrutiny for his treatment of animals. Especially from activist Carole Baskin.

He is currently serving 22 years in prison over a plot to murder her.

But where is Carole Baskin now? What happened to her? Let’s take a look…

What happened to Carole Baskin?

The ‘Mother Theresa of Cats’ still owns Big Cat Rescue Sanctuary with her husband Howard Baskin!

She is very much still committed to the Big Cats Safety Act, which aims to put a stop to big cat animal breeders in the UK, and she now runs a YouTube channel where she vlogs about her work. You can also find her on Instagram.

When Joe Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2019, she posted a statement on her website.

It read: "I am grateful that justice was served and Joe Schreibvogel Maldonado-Passage [Joe Exotic's real name] hopefully will serve time in prison and no longer present a threat either to me or to his former big cats.”

She added: "While media attention regarding this trial has primarily focused on the murder for hire charges, there is a much larger significance to the wildlife charges.”

Tiger King is available to watch on Netflix now.

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Netflix News