Amy Hart 'Quits Love Island & Walks Out Villa' After Getting Dumped By Curtis Pritchard

8 July 2019, 17:42

Amy Hart has 'walked out' of the Love Island villa for good
Amy Hart has 'walked out' of the Love Island villa for good. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

Love Island's Amy Hart has reportedly left the show after being left heartbroken and dumped by 'half boyfriend' Curtis Pritchard.

26-year-old Amy Hart has reportedly walked out of Love Island and quit the show after being dumped by her 'half boyfriend' Curtis Pritchard

A source close to Amy has told the tabloids: "It was Amy's decision to walk from the villa as she felt she had gotten as much as she could from the experience."

"She fell in love, had her heart broken and couldn't stand the thought of seeing Curtis crack on with other girls while under the same roof as her."

"She was given therapy and support from the producers at ITV and they felt she was emotionally sound enough to make her own decision. They would never dream of keeping someone in there if they weren't happy about it."

We know that there is a double dumping on tonight's episode which will see two couples dropped from the island, however, reports suggest that it was Amy's decision to leave the show, telling producers that she had had enough- rather than her being dumped from the show.

Her shock exit comes just days after it emerged that producers 'whisked' the air-hostess out of the villa for psychological support upon Curtis's return from Casa Amor and broke the news to her that he'd nearly coupled up with someone else and called time on their whirlwind romance.

We're yet to have the reports confirmed by either ITV2 or Amy herself, so watch this space.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

