Does Myles Stephenson Have A Girlfriend? I’m A Celebrity Star’s Dating Life After Split From Gabby Allen

Myles Stephenson split from ex Gabbby Allen earlier this year. Picture: Getty

Rak-Su singer and I’m A Celebrity star Myles Stephenson split from Gabby Allen in August.

Myles Stephenson, 28, recently took on the I’m A Celebrity jungle alongside Caitlyn Jenner, Nadine Coyle, and Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp.

He was also joined in the jungle by Jacqueline Jossa, whose husband Dan Osborne was accused of cheating with Myles’ ex Gabby Allen, 27, last year.

During the ITV show Myles reportedly told Jacqueline he believed her husband was unfaithful with Gabby, leading Jacqueline to apparently make a furious call to Dan after insisting she couldn’t continue her jungle stint unless she spoke to him.

But what do we know about Myles’ love life and his relationship with Love Island star Gabby? Here are all the details…

Does Myles Stephenson have a girlfriend?

Rak-Su singer Myles is currently single, after ending his relationship with Gabby earlier this year.

Before beginning his venture Down Under, the 28 year old said: “I am single. I have just got out of a relationship but I think I want to be single for a bit and embrace single life!"

Myles’ relationship with Gabby Allen

The X Factor star Myles and reality star Gabby took their relationship public in September 2018, moving in together at the start of 2019 before things took a turn for the worst.

The couple hit a rocky patch earlier this year and Gabby later claimed she found her man exchanging “flirty messages” with other women on social media.

Gabby and Myles ended things in August.

Myles Stephenson and Gabby Allen dated for a year. Picture: Getty

Who else has Myles dated?

One week into the jungle, an ex-girlfriend of the pop star told the Mirror Online she met the singer before he found fame, describing him as a “womaniser” and saying she believed he was her “soul mate” before he entered the spotlight.

“Fame and money turned him into someone I just didn’t know,” Rebecca Bignell said.

Ex Gabby also claimed Myles was seeing numerous women throughout their relationship.



