Gabby Allen 'Exposes' I'm A Celeb Star Ex Myles Stephenson’s Alleged Texts To Other Women During Their Relationship

Gabby Allen has shared texts allegedly from ex Myles Stephenson to other women sent during their relationship. Picture: PA / Shutterstock

Gabby Allen has exposed ex boyfriend Myles Stephenson’s alleged unfaithfulness in a series of leaked texts.

Gabby Allen found herself at the centre of controversy last week, after it was reported her I’m A Celeb star ex-boyfriend Myles Stephenson claimed to Jacqueline Jossa her husband Dan Osborne cheated with Gabby.

The Love Island star remained silent throughout the speculation, but on Sunday night she finally broke her silence on the accusations by hitting back with a series of text messages from women claiming they had a fling with Myles.

The reality TV star took to Instagram Stories to share what she’d seen, beginning her screenshot-sharing stint with: “I just want to reiterate/set the record straight. I have tried to bite my tongue and keep my dignity after discovering the new endless determined pursuit of women and a long term affair that Myles undertook.

“I wanted to deal with this break up privately but I have been left with no choice after deflective behaviour and my name being questioned. So, will stand up for myself but I’m not going to talk about this again after today.

“Thanks to al the girls who came forward and sent me details of Myles’ cheating. You will see how hard it has been to digest all of this.”

She added: “Have a little look yourself.”

Gabby Allen shared a series of text messages on Instagram Stories.

Gabby Allen was seemingly flooded with messages from women claiming to have been with Myles. Picture: Gabby Allen/Instagram Stories

Gabby Allen and Myles Stephenson split in August after she discovered texts he'd sent to other women. Picture: Gabby Allen/Instagram Stories

Gabby then posted a series of explicit sexts and messages allegedly from Myles to a number of different women.

A representative for Myles told MailOnline: “Gabby hasn’t stopped talking to the press about Myles since he went into the jungle.

“We expected this to happen when he did the show, and it has. The public can make their own minds up about what her motivation is.”

Gabby Allen shared four conversations on Instagram Stories.

Gabby Allen shared a screenshot from numerous women. Picture: Gabby Allen/Instagram Stories

Gabby Allen shared a series of text messages on Instagram Stories. Picture: Gabby Allen/Instagram Stories

One of the messages claimed the Rak-Su singer sent explicit videos of himself in the shower while Gabby was in bed, while another claimed she was seeing Myles before he met the Love Island star.

It read: “I read an article that you two were seeing each other, we stopped talking, then I saw you both got together. He got back in contact with me in March, and kept asking to see me, I said no you have a girlfriend etc…”

The message continued: “He said he wanted to apologise for what happened between us, but I weren’t having it [sic].”

Another message alleged she slept with Myles throughout his relationship with the reality TV star.

It comes after reports Myles told his jungle co-star Jacqueline Jossa he believed Gabby and Jacqueline’s husband Dan had a fling last year.

