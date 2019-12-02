James Haskell's Wife Chloe Madeley Defends Him Over 'Bully' Label & Claims He's Just Hungry

2 December 2019, 11:43

James Haskell 'snapping' because he's hungry says wife
James Haskell 'snapping' because he's hungry says wife. Picture: ITV/I'm A Celeb

James Haskell's wife, Chloe Madeley, has explained the rugby star's 'snappy' behaviour as due to a lack of food

I'm A Celebrity's James Haskell has been shown snapping at his fellow camp mates for a variety of reasons, and now his wife, Chloe Madeley, has defended her husband's behaviour, arguing he's simply 'hungry' and eliminated contestants have told her 'everyone adores him.'

I’m A Celeb: James Haskell's ‘Disgusting’ Disability Comment Leads To Floods Of Complaints

In an interview on Lorraine, videoing in from Australia, the daughter of Richard & Judy said:

"I think he just had a really grumpy day and when you're sleep deprived and food deprived and you're surrounded by people who you aren't necessarily friends with on the outside world, if you have a bad day, if you have a moody day you do kind of snap a bit."

"The B word is a little bit intense, I personally watched it and all I wanted to do was get in there and give him some food."

Chloe continued on to insist eliminated camp mates, Adele Roberts and Andrew Maxwell told her: "He's doing really well in camp and cheering everybody up and that they absolutely adore him, which makes me feel really good."

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley attended Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's wedding
James Haskell and Chloe Madeley attended Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's wedding. Picture: Getty Images

The famous pair tied the knot in December 2018 in an intimate ceremony in the UK, after James proposed to Chloe on a romantic getaway in Paris, and the couple do not currently have any children.

Chloe's revealed James was inspired to get married in a church after attending the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018.

She told HELLO! how their wedding inspired James for their own big day, saying: "I think it was Meghan and Harry's wedding that inspired James to choose to get married in church."

