James Haskell's Wife Chloe Madeley Defends Him Over 'Bully' Label & Claims He's Just Hungry
2 December 2019, 11:43
James Haskell's wife, Chloe Madeley, has explained the rugby star's 'snappy' behaviour as due to a lack of food
I'm A Celebrity's James Haskell has been shown snapping at his fellow camp mates for a variety of reasons, and now his wife, Chloe Madeley, has defended her husband's behaviour, arguing he's simply 'hungry' and eliminated contestants have told her 'everyone adores him.'
In an interview on Lorraine, videoing in from Australia, the daughter of Richard & Judy said:
"I think he just had a really grumpy day and when you're sleep deprived and food deprived and you're surrounded by people who you aren't necessarily friends with on the outside world, if you have a bad day, if you have a moody day you do kind of snap a bit."
"The B word is a little bit intense, I personally watched it and all I wanted to do was get in there and give him some food."
Chloe continued on to insist eliminated camp mates, Adele Roberts and Andrew Maxwell told her: "He's doing really well in camp and cheering everybody up and that they absolutely adore him, which makes me feel really good."
The famous pair tied the knot in December 2018 in an intimate ceremony in the UK, after James proposed to Chloe on a romantic getaway in Paris, and the couple do not currently have any children.
Chloe's revealed James was inspired to get married in a church after attending the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018.
She told HELLO! how their wedding inspired James for their own big day, saying: "I think it was Meghan and Harry's wedding that inspired James to choose to get married in church."
