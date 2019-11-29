I’m A Celeb: James Haskell's ‘Disgusting’ Disability Comment Leads To Floods Of Complaints

29 November 2019, 16:37

James Haskell caused a stir on social media after mocking Ian Wright on I'm A Celeb
James Haskell caused a stir on social media after mocking Ian Wright on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

James Haskell made a disability ‘joke’ about clubfoot on I’m A Celeb and fans have been flooding social media with complaints.

James Haskell is being dragged by fans after he made a ‘joke’ about clubfoot on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The rugby player made fun of the way Ian Wright ran through the campsite, saying: “He’s completely lost the plot, look at that clubfoot.

“Go on then, expend that energy.”

I’m A Celeb’s James Haskell Secretly Filmed Friend Having Sex With Girl At His School

The Metro reported that Ofcom has seen a rise in complaints about James’ behaviour since the show aired, with it going from 14-78.

Viewers complained about James Haskell's disability comment
Viewers complained about James Haskell's disability comment. Picture: Twitter

Fans branded the 34-year-old ‘disgusting’ on social media after the comment aired, with one writing: “I can’t understand why @ITV thought they could allow such a stupid comment from @jameshaskell to be aired. The fact that he mocked a form of disability like Clubfoot is absolutely disgusting and unacceptable. ITV needs to be more responsible with issues like this #ImACeleb.”

“@antanddec @ITV @imacelebrity shocked and appalled that you allowed a broadcast to go out where @jameshaskell clearly mocks ‘clubfoot’. This is a major disability that affects many children and is not to be laughed at,” added another.

A spokesperson from clubfoot charity, Steps UK, responded to the comments, telling the publication: “It is unfortunate to see, despite the great progress that has been made in the UK, that people still reference disabilities in jokes.

“We are certain that James Haskell’s comment was not meant to cause any offence, however he was live on national television and was being watched by many individuals that live with a disability,” they added.

Viewers complained about James Haskell's disability comment
Viewers complained about James Haskell's disability comment. Picture: Twitter

They went on to say his comments could have an effect on the way people view mocking these types of issues, adding: “We advise James Haskell to consider his comments carefully, as he is seen by many as a role model. As a result his actions might be perceived to legitimise these type of comments, and ultimately bullying and discrimination.”

Clubfoot is also known as talipes and affects one or both of a newborn’s feet, causing their foot to be rotated internally.

James recently snapped at Ant and Dec on the show after failing to win a trial and fans were shocked at his behaviour, with one tweeting: “James is coming across being totally rude and ignorant.”

I’m A Celeb continues every night on ITV at 9pm.

> Download Our App For All The Latest I'm A Celeb News

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Martin and Shirlie Kemp read Roman's dirty Twitter mentions

WATCH: Roman Kemp's Mum And Dad Read His Thirstiest, Dirtiest Tweets

Shows & Presenters

James Haskell & Ian Wright accused of 'ruining Christmas'

James Haskell & Ian Wright Accused Of 'Ruining Christmas' After Spilling Secrets On I'm A Celeb
How long is I'm A Celeb on for?

'I'm A Celebrity' Final Date: When is The Last Episode Of The Series
Cliff Parisi was seen smoking inside the jungle camp

I’m A Celeb Viewers Baffled To See Cliff Parisi Smoking In The Jungle
Jacqueline Jossa gushed about the first time she met Dan Osborne

I’m A Celeb’s Jacqueline Jossa Opens Up About Her Relationship With Dan Osborne After Cheating Claims
Caitlyn Jenner said on I'm A Celeb that she had 20 grandchildren

Who Are Caitlyn Jenner’s Grandchildren & Who Do They Belong To? From Kardashian Kids To Kylie’s Daughter

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles unveils confusing new accent

Harry Styles Confuses Fans With American Accent During Interview With Zane Lowe

Harry Styles

X Factor's 'The Band' and Little Mix's 'The Search' will both air in 2020

Simon Cowell's X Factor: The Band Start Date Revealed As Show Is Set To Rival Little Mix’s The Search

Little Mix

Rita Ora is starring in the Oliver Twist remake

Oliver Twist Release Date & Cast: Rita Ora Plays Artful Dodger In Star-Studded Reboot
Jay-Z was going to be on 'Take Me Back To London' with Stormzy and Ed Sheeran

Stormzy Turned Down Jay-Z Collaboration On ‘Take Me Back To London’
Ariana Grande spent thanksgiving with both her parents

Ariana Grande Spends Thanksgiving With Both Parents For First Time In 18 Years

Ariana Grande

Stormzy is going on a huge world tour after the release of his second album

Stormzy 2020 World Tour: Tickets, Dates & Everything You Need To Know

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Dan Osborne has been cheering on wife Jacqueline Jossa in the 'I'm A Celeb' jungle jungle

Who Is I'm A Celeb Star Jacqueline Jossa's TOWIE Husband Dan Osborne?
I'm A Celeb viewers are loving 'national treasure' Andy Whyment

I'm A Celeb Viewers Love 'National Treasure' Andy Whyment & Others Feel Sorry For Him
Im A Celeb has announced a new take on a Bushtucker trial

What Is I’m A Celeb’s First Ever ‘Reckoning’ Trial? ‘Sinister Circus’ Sees Roman Kemp & Jacqueline Jossa Set To Compete
Kendall Jenner hit back at fans who called her out for not supporting her dad

Kendall Jenner Finally Speaks Out On Caitlyn's I'm A Celeb Stint By Sharing Emotional Message For Her Dad
Sophia Hutchins slams Piers Morgan's 'distasteful questions'

WATCH: Sophia Hutchins Slams 'Joke Of A Journalist' Piers Morgan Over 'Distasteful' Caitlyn Jenner Interview
Roman Kemp and Caitlyn Jenner are amongst Twitter's favourites to win

I’m A Celeb 2019 Social Media Predictions: From Roman Kemp To Caitlyn Jenner - Here's Who Appears To Be The Favourites