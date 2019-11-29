I’m A Celeb: James Haskell's ‘Disgusting’ Disability Comment Leads To Floods Of Complaints

James Haskell caused a stir on social media after mocking Ian Wright on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

James Haskell made a disability ‘joke’ about clubfoot on I’m A Celeb and fans have been flooding social media with complaints.

James Haskell is being dragged by fans after he made a ‘joke’ about clubfoot on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The rugby player made fun of the way Ian Wright ran through the campsite, saying: “He’s completely lost the plot, look at that clubfoot.

“Go on then, expend that energy.”

The Metro reported that Ofcom has seen a rise in complaints about James’ behaviour since the show aired, with it going from 14-78.

Viewers complained about James Haskell's disability comment. Picture: Twitter

Fans branded the 34-year-old ‘disgusting’ on social media after the comment aired, with one writing: “I can’t understand why @ITV thought they could allow such a stupid comment from @jameshaskell to be aired. The fact that he mocked a form of disability like Clubfoot is absolutely disgusting and unacceptable. ITV needs to be more responsible with issues like this #ImACeleb.”

“@antanddec @ITV @imacelebrity shocked and appalled that you allowed a broadcast to go out where @jameshaskell clearly mocks ‘clubfoot’. This is a major disability that affects many children and is not to be laughed at,” added another.

A spokesperson from clubfoot charity, Steps UK, responded to the comments, telling the publication: “It is unfortunate to see, despite the great progress that has been made in the UK, that people still reference disabilities in jokes.

“We are certain that James Haskell’s comment was not meant to cause any offence, however he was live on national television and was being watched by many individuals that live with a disability,” they added.

Viewers complained about James Haskell's disability comment. Picture: Twitter

They went on to say his comments could have an effect on the way people view mocking these types of issues, adding: “We advise James Haskell to consider his comments carefully, as he is seen by many as a role model. As a result his actions might be perceived to legitimise these type of comments, and ultimately bullying and discrimination.”

Clubfoot is also known as talipes and affects one or both of a newborn’s feet, causing their foot to be rotated internally.

James recently snapped at Ant and Dec on the show after failing to win a trial and fans were shocked at his behaviour, with one tweeting: “James is coming across being totally rude and ignorant.”

I’m A Celeb continues every night on ITV at 9pm.

