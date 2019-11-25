I’m A Celeb’s James Haskell Secretly Filmed Friend Having Sex With Girl At His School

James was suspended from his school over the incident. Picture: itv

James Haskell was suspended from school for recording his friend having sex with a girl who didn't know she was being filmed and showing it to people.

I’m A Celeb star James Haskell secretly recorded his friend having sex with a girl who didn’t know she was being filmed while he was at school, it’s been reported.

The England rugby player, who is currently starring on the hit ITV show, hid a camera in a cupboard and proceeded to show the footage to his friends.

He was 17 at the time and attending Wellington College in Crowthorne. He was later suspended.

Sources have told a tabloid the girl was ‘horrified’ she was filmed having ‘full on’ sex with Doran-Jones, who was 18 at the time, and took steps to destroy the footage.

James spoke about the incident earlier this year during an interview with JOE.

He said: "All I am going to say is this. My idea, Paul was execution, I wasn't in the cupboard at all."

He added: "We decided to set up a home video club and it went horribly wrong. It was a stupid mistake that we both regret. The worst thing was I was portrayed as having been involved... I was nothing to do with it apart from, obviously, it was my idea."

James lost his patience during Sunday night’s episode of I’m A Celeb when he failed to complete an ‘impossible’ live Bushtucker Trial with Capital’s Roman Kemp.

The pair had to unscrew three stars from one side of a bed and re-screw them on the other side, with the battle of snakes, bugs, and a crab in their way.

When the pair failed to win the stars, Dec asked: “That was unlucky. What was it, James?”

James snapped back: “Maybe the fact there was a giant crab in the way which you wanted me to carefully caress in a different direction while I was trying to undo a star in his face.”

Seemingly taken aback by the remark, a shocked Dec said: “Alright, somebody’s getting a bit prickly!"

Laughing off the awkward moment, the rugby player added: “Competitive spirit!

“It was difficult and the crab wouldn’t get out the way and you had to unscrew it at the top. The cockroaches were a little bit easier but getting it back down with those crabs…”

I’m A Celeb will continue tonight at 9pm on ITV.

