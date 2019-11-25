James Haskell Snaps At Ant And Dec After ‘Impossible’ Bushtucker Trial

James Haskell lost his patience during Sunday night’s I’m A Celebrity.

Sunday evening’s Bushtucker Trial on I’m A Celebrity was branded “impossible” by viewers, after Roman Kemp and James Haskell struggled to complete the task within the allocated 90 seconds.

The duo had to unscrew three stars from one side of a bed and re-screw them on the other side, with the battle of snakes, bugs, and a crab in their way.

After failing to complete the task and losing out on a roast dinner for the camp, James appeared frustrated, so when Ant and Dec asked if he was okay, he lost his cool

James Haskell lost his patience with Ant and Dec. Picture: ITV

“That was unlucky. What was it, James?” Quizzed Dec.

“Well, what was it?” James snapped back. “Maybe the fact there was a giant crab in the way which you wanted me to carefully caress in a different direction while I was trying to undo a star in his face.”

Seemingly taken aback by the remark, a shocked Dec said: “Alright, somebody’s getting a bit prickly!"

Laughing off the awkward moment, the rugby player added: “Competitive spirit!”

“It was difficult and the crab wouldn’t get out the way and you had to unscrew it at the top. The cockroaches were a little bit easier but getting it back down with those crabs…”

While many viewers complained on Twitter the trial was impossible, Ant and Dec claimed the stand-ins completed the task when they tested it.

It’s not the first time the show has come under fire this series, after Saturday night’s task saw the ITV series branded ‘cruelty to animals’.

The Bushtucker Trial upset some viewers who had concerns over the live insects being used as part of the trial, where the celebs had to each hold live insects in their mouths for 30 seconds in order to free one of their ‘jailed’ campmates.

Each of the stars in the main camp, including Nadine Coyle, Caitlyn Jenner, and Roman Kemp, had to get involved in the challenge, holding insects such as beetles, beech worms, cockroaches, and a huntsman spider in their mouths.

The gruesome challenge left the celebrities with the 12 out of 12 stars needed, but it divided viewers over the fact they used live insects.

