Many viewers of I'm A Celebrity thought Roman and James' live trial was too difficult to complete within the time limit.

Recently, several I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! challenges have faced criticism - some have been questioned for using live animals, while Sunday night's trial received complaints for a different reason.

On Sunday 24 November, this year's campmates faced their first live trial, which saw Roman Kemp and James Haskell unscrewing stars from one side of a bed and re-screwing them to the other side within 90 seconds.

Each star was in a box filled with insects and creatures including crabs, however fans believed that this was too difficult to do within a minute and a half.

As the trial continued, Twitter was inundated with angered posts, demanding justice for Roman and James. One fan wrote "Absolute farce that last challenge on #ImACeleb All set up so Ian Wright just misses out and gets him wound up for tv #FIX"

While many complained the trial was impossible, Ant and Dec - hosts of I'm A Celebrity... - claimed the stand-ins completed the task when they tested it.

Roman has received praise whilst in the jungle for his many celebrity impressions, including his fellow campmate, Caitlyn Jenner, who woke the entire camp by shouting "It's not just another day. It's another day to excel." This comes after Roman debuted his impression of hosts Ant and Dec.

The Capital Breakfast presenter seemingly underwent a vigorous 12-week body transformation before his stint in the I'm A Celebrity... jungle.

Roman's trainer, Bradley Simmonds, has also trained Love Island's Caroline Flack, and has praised Ro for "completing every workout".

Roman even managed to get down to 9.5 per cent body fat, after he started with 25% before the 12-week plan, so it’s no surprise fans are raving about how shredded he looks in the jungle!

