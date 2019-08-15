Love Island's Amy Hart 'Forced To Leave' Air Hostess Job Over Fears Passengers Would Be Filming Her

15 August 2019, 10:47 | Updated: 15 August 2019, 11:58

Amy Hart leaves her job as an air hostess after becoming 'too famous'
Amy Hart leaves her job as an air hostess after becoming 'too famous'. Picture: Instagram @AmyHart/ Love Island ITV2

Amy Hart has been forced to leave her job as an air hostess over fears passengers might be filming her.

Amy Hart has revealed that she can't stay in her job as an air hostess after becoming too famous from her time on Love Island.

The new reality TV star now fears passengers would be filming her, waiting to catch if she did something wrong.

Love Island's Maura Higgins Lands Her Own Reality Show But Curtis Pritchard 'Isn't Needed'

She revealed to her 1.3 million followers she actually left her job back in May before heading into the villa, but hadn't gotten round to collecting her belongings until now, citing her Love Island fame as the reason she has no choice but to leave.

"I can't work there anymore, 'cos I am there to be in of the safety of the whole plane and right now that just wouldn't be attainable because people would be filming, people would be trying to pick up on everything I did wrong, so it's just not sustainable for me to work there right now," she said on Instagram Stories.

She also added she hasn't ruled out going back one day as BA have told her she can return.

The islander revealed she thought she would be able to pick up her job where she left off, but quickly realised that wasn't going to be the case.

Amy said: "I thought that I would be able to go back to my job afterwards and I thought brilliant, ’cause obviously you can get really good Instagram content around the world in all the destinations."

Amy Hart hands back her BA crew card
Amy Hart hands back her BA crew card. Picture: Amy Hart/ Instagram

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Tom Holland has liked some of Lucie Donlan's sexy Instagram snaps

Tom Holland Has Been Liking Love Island Star Lucie Donlan’s Sexy Instagram Snaps
Molly-Mae Hague has a stunning Manchester flat

Inside Molly-Mae Hague’s House: Love Island Star’s Stunning Manchester Flat
An islander is said to be planning to "expose the show's secrets"

Love Island 2019 Contestant ‘Threatening To Expose’ Show’s Secrets
Maura Higgins lands an ITV2 reality show without Curtis Pritchard

Love Island's Maura Higgins Lands Her Own Reality Show But Curtis Pritchard 'Isn't Needed'
Greg O'Shea is the latest islander to enter the Love Island villa

Meet Love Island Winner Greg O’Shea – The Rugby Player Crowned King Of The ITV2 Series With Amber Gill

Hot On Capital

Matty Healy kissed a male fan in Dubai

Matty Healy Kissed A Male Fan In Dubai And Fans Are Going Wild: 'This Is Legendary'
Little Mix admitting to wanting to collaborate with Mabel

Little Mix Talk About Wanting To Collaborate With Mabel

Little Mix

The soundtrack will drop the same day as the new series.

Who Is Featured On The 13 Reasons Why Soundtrack? 5 Seconds Of Summer, YUNGBLUD & Charlie XCX
Lizzo gets Jonas Brothers show pumped without even being there

The Jonas Brothers Played Lizzo Before A Show & The Crowd Went Absolutely Wild
Everything you need to know about the new series of 13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Plot Revealed
Ariana Grande revealed what she'll be packing for her next leg of the tour

Ariana Grande Shares What’s In Her Tour Suitcase As She Prepares To Fly To The UK

Ariana Grande

More Movies & TV News

After was a huge hit with fans around the world.

After We Collided: Everything We Know About The After Sequel Starring Dylan Sprouse
Beauty therapist Amber Gill is a confirmed Love Island contestant this year

Who Is Amber Gill? Love Island 2019 Winner And Beauty Therapist From Newcastle
Harry Styles is in the running to play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid

Harry Styles Declines Role To Play Prince Eric In The Little Mermaid Remake
Euphoria has been a huge hit with fans.

How Can I Watch Euphoria In The UK And Who's In The Cast With Zendaya & Jacob Elordi?
Love Islanders charging thousands for personal appearances

The Insane Amount Love Islanders Are Charging To Turn Up At Your Birthday Party