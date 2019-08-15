Love Island's Amy Hart 'Forced To Leave' Air Hostess Job Over Fears Passengers Would Be Filming Her

Amy Hart leaves her job as an air hostess after becoming 'too famous'. Picture: Instagram @AmyHart/ Love Island ITV2

Amy Hart has been forced to leave her job as an air hostess over fears passengers might be filming her.

Amy Hart has revealed that she can't stay in her job as an air hostess after becoming too famous from her time on Love Island.

The new reality TV star now fears passengers would be filming her, waiting to catch if she did something wrong.

Love Island's Maura Higgins Lands Her Own Reality Show But Curtis Pritchard 'Isn't Needed'

She revealed to her 1.3 million followers she actually left her job back in May before heading into the villa, but hadn't gotten round to collecting her belongings until now, citing her Love Island fame as the reason she has no choice but to leave.

"I can't work there anymore, 'cos I am there to be in of the safety of the whole plane and right now that just wouldn't be attainable because people would be filming, people would be trying to pick up on everything I did wrong, so it's just not sustainable for me to work there right now," she said on Instagram Stories.

She also added she hasn't ruled out going back one day as BA have told her she can return.

The islander revealed she thought she would be able to pick up her job where she left off, but quickly realised that wasn't going to be the case.

Amy said: "I thought that I would be able to go back to my job afterwards and I thought brilliant, ’cause obviously you can get really good Instagram content around the world in all the destinations."

Amy Hart hands back her BA crew card. Picture: Amy Hart/ Instagram

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island News