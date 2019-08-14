Love Island's Maura Higgins Lands Her Own Reality Show But Curtis Pritchard 'Isn't Needed'

14 August 2019, 10:53

Maura Higgins lands an ITV2 reality show without Curtis Pritchard
Maura Higgins lands an ITV2 reality show without Curtis Pritchard. Picture: Instagram @Curtispritchard12 @maurahiggins

Love Island's Maura Higgins has landed herself a reality show but her TV personality boyfriend Curtis Pritchard reportedly won't be needed for it.

Maura Higgins has bagged herself an ITV2 reality show after becoming one of the nation's favourites on this year's Love Island- but her boyfriend, Curtis Pritchard, reportedly 'is not needed' for the spin off, which is surprising considering he's carving a TV career out for himself.

Molly-Mae & Tommy 'Banned' From Love Islander's Ibiza Holiday For Being 'Fake'

According to this publication, Maura, 28, is "set to trial a host of activities on the new show, ticking off her turning-30 bucket list items, from bungee-jumping to pottery" and ITV2 is exciting to have her on board as "she has ratings-winner potential, they just have to settle on the right tone."

She's the first and only contestant of the 2019 bunch to have landed her own show and it's been said that ITV bosses are shying away from giving couples a spin off through previous experiences of couples splitting up around the show airing, such as Chris Hughes & Olivia Attwood and Dani Dyer & Jack Fincham.

However, Curtis is hardly going to have much spare time on his hands as he's announced he's going to be on the Greatest Dancer as a the receptionist, and will be on the UK series of RuPaul's Drag Race along with his brother, AJ, as a dance coach (which we can't wait for).

Fingers crossed we'll get a cameo appearance from him on the show though- as the couple appear to be going from strength to strength since leaving the villa!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Molly-Mae Hague has a stunning Manchester flat

Inside Molly-Mae Hague’s House: Love Island Star’s Stunning Manchester Flat
An islander is said to be planning to "expose the show's secrets"

Love Island 2019 Contestant ‘Threatening To Expose’ Show’s Secrets
Greg O'Shea is the latest islander to enter the Love Island villa

Meet Love Island Winner Greg O’Shea – The Rugby Player Crowned King Of The ITV2 Series With Amber Gill
Beauty therapist Amber Gill is a confirmed Love Island contestant this year

Who Is Amber Gill? Love Island 2019 Winner And Beauty Therapist From Newcastle
Amber Gill FaceTimed The 1975's Matty Healy

Love Island Winner Amber Gill FaceTimes The 1975’s Matty Healy As He Brands Her His ‘Idol’

Hot On Capital

Ariana Grande gets ready to announce Sweetener Tour

Ariana Grande Sweetener World Tour 2019: Setlist, UK Dates And Venue Details Revealed

Ariana Grande

Millie Bobby Brown reunited with David Harbour

Millie Bobby Brown Sparks New Stranger Things 4 Theory After Posting A Photo With Hopper Actor David Harbour
Camila Cabello fans think she's about to release a single

Will Camila Cabello Perform 'Señorita' With Shawn Mendes Or New Music At The 2019 VMAs?
Taylor Swift's album is expected to drop on April 26

Taylor Swift New Album: Release Date And Tracklist Of Singer's Seventh Album 'Lover'

Taylor Swift

Harry Styles has apparently turned down the role of Prince Eric

What Actually Happened With Harry Styles' Prince Eric Casting?
After was a huge hit with fans around the world.

After We Collided: Everything We Know About The After Sequel Starring Dylan Sprouse

More Movies & TV News

Harry Styles is in the running to play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid

Harry Styles Declines Role To Play Prince Eric In The Little Mermaid Remake
Euphoria has been a huge hit with fans.

How Can I Watch Euphoria In The UK And Who's In The Cast With Zendaya & Jacob Elordi?
Love Islanders charging thousands for personal appearances

The Insane Amount Love Islanders Are Charging To Turn Up At Your Birthday Party
The Lowdown On The Celebs Go Dating Receptionist, Tom Read Wilson

Who Is Tom Read Wilson? The Lowdown On The Celebs Go Dating Receptionist
Love Island stars 'didn't invite Molly-Mae & Tommy' to Ibiza

Molly-Mae & Tommy 'Banned' From Love Islander's Ibiza Holiday For Being 'Fake'