Love Island's Maura Higgins Lands Her Own Reality Show But Curtis Pritchard 'Isn't Needed'

Maura Higgins lands an ITV2 reality show without Curtis Pritchard. Picture: Instagram @Curtispritchard12 @maurahiggins

Love Island's Maura Higgins has landed herself a reality show but her TV personality boyfriend Curtis Pritchard reportedly won't be needed for it.

Maura Higgins has bagged herself an ITV2 reality show after becoming one of the nation's favourites on this year's Love Island- but her boyfriend, Curtis Pritchard, reportedly 'is not needed' for the spin off, which is surprising considering he's carving a TV career out for himself.

According to this publication, Maura, 28, is "set to trial a host of activities on the new show, ticking off her turning-30 bucket list items, from bungee-jumping to pottery" and ITV2 is exciting to have her on board as "she has ratings-winner potential, they just have to settle on the right tone."

She's the first and only contestant of the 2019 bunch to have landed her own show and it's been said that ITV bosses are shying away from giving couples a spin off through previous experiences of couples splitting up around the show airing, such as Chris Hughes & Olivia Attwood and Dani Dyer & Jack Fincham.

However, Curtis is hardly going to have much spare time on his hands as he's announced he's going to be on the Greatest Dancer as a the receptionist, and will be on the UK series of RuPaul's Drag Race along with his brother, AJ, as a dance coach (which we can't wait for).

Fingers crossed we'll get a cameo appearance from him on the show though- as the couple appear to be going from strength to strength since leaving the villa!

