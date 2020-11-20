Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Give First TV Interview Without Jesy Nelson On Jonathan Ross

20 November 2020, 10:51

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock appeared without Jesy Nelson.
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock appeared without Jesy Nelson. Picture: PA images

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock will appear on The Jonathan Ross Show this weekend for a performance and interview, days after it was revealed Jesy Nelson is taking an 'extended break' from the 'Confetti' band.

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have given their first interview since it was announced in a statement that Jesy Nelson would be taking an ‘extended break’ from the ‘Confetti’ band, who recently wrapped up Little Mix: The Search.

The 'Sweet Melody’ singers, who all have famous boyfriends, have filmed an interview and performance as a trio for The Jonathan Ross Show, which is set to air this weekend.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Shares Cryptic Jesy Nelson Post After It's Revealed Singer Is Taking 'Extended Break'

Little Mix, who recently wrapped up filming Little Mix: The Search, will appear on Jonathan Ross this weekend without Jesy Nelson.
Little Mix, who recently wrapped up filming Little Mix: The Search, will appear on Jonathan Ross this weekend without Jesy Nelson. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

In the chat, they touched on how ‘hard’ it is being a part of the hugely successful girlband and how they will celebrate their upcoming 10-year anniversary!

Perrie, who is in a relationship with Liverpool FC player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, said: “I don’t think we expected it to be this hard. When you’re young and you think of being a popstar, you think, ‘Oh I want everyone to love me and ask for my autograph…’ then you get thrown into it and you’re like, ‘Holy s*** balls it’s a lot’.

“We don’t rest, we don’t sleep. But we love success so we’re willing to work for it and it’s been an amazing 10 years!”

Leigh-Anne, who got engaged to her footballer boyfriend, Andre Gray, earlier this year added: “People don’t see how hard it is, the things that go on behind the scenes.

“People don’t understand the pressure.

“People sometimes see popstars and think, ‘Oh it is glam and glitz’, but really it’s hard.”

Jade, who is in a relationship with Jordan Stephens, said the reason they’ve lasted so long is because they’ve ‘got each other’ and supportive families who keep them ‘grounded’.

She said: “We’ve got each other, that’s the beauty of being in a band. We just stay grounded with our friends and family. 

“When we get time off we go straight home and see the family.

“Our mams would be the first to tell us off if we were getting a bit big headed.”

