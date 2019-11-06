From Jesy Nelson To Kylie Jenner: All The Celebs Sporting New Tape Belt Trend

The new fashion trend has taken over social media. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Here's everything you need to know about the new accessory which has been worn by all your favourite stars.

Tape belts have really popped off on Instagram lately and everyone from Jesy Nelson to Kylie Jenner have been rocking them.

But when did the trend begin and who's been wearing them? Let's take a look...

Kardashian Halloween Costumes 2019: All Their Killer Looks From Kim And Kourtney To Kylie And Stormi

Where did the trend begin?

They may have only blown up in 2019, however Glamour branded them 'on trend' way back in 2017.

Brands such as 'Off White' originally began making them but the hefty price tags meant not everyone could afford to join in on the trend.

Kylie Jenner has sported an oversized denim belt back in 2017. Picture: Getty

However, they are now available on websites such as the official Love Island sponsor from 2019 - I Saw It First, as well as Pretty Little Thing, who have recently collabed with Little Mix and Molly-Mae Hague.

Other similar retailers such as ASOS and BooHoo, who have worked with Maura Higgins and India Reynolds, carry the accessory for a much more affordable £3-£15.

Tape belts have taken over fashion retailers. Picture: I Saw It First

Who’s wearing them?

It feels like most stars have been wearing oversized belts lately as it goes hand in hand with a typical t-shirt dress/ VSCO girl look.

Here's a break down of some of our favourite looks.

Amber Gill

Of course, our very own queen of this year's Love Island has been owning the look.

In an ad she posted on Instagram, Amber shared a selfie wearing an electric blue utility dress with a tape belt, which she wore to Notting Hill Carnival during the summer.

The 22-year-old beauty therapist recently launched her collection with MissPap, where she has a diamante version of the accessory for sale – very her.

Molly-Mae Hague

It’s no surprise Molly-Mae, who recently moved in with her boyfriend, Tommy Fury, has two options of the ultimate add-on in her Pretty Little Thing collection: a khaki / a white striped buckle tape belt.

She has also been spotted wearing a black and white version with writing, on top of a co-ord blazer outfit and she looks amazing!

Jesy Nelson

Little Mix’s Jesy is no stranger to being styled to the nines, especially as she’s currently on tour with the LM5 singers who are smashing out incredible outfits every night.

The 26-year-old hitmaker styled an oversized belt with cargo army trousers and a mesh bodysuit while performing on The Voice Holland recently.

Jesy, who has launched a collection for PLT with her bandmates, was flooded with fire emojis in the comments and we can see why!

Rihanna

Is it even a fashion statement if it hasn’t been worn by Riri herself?

Back in June, Rihanna did a photoshoot with Interview Mag, where she flaunted a black midi dress with an iconic caption: “Damn near lost a lung thanks to @melzy917 and this belt. @interviewmag.”

If there’s anyone who can serve looks, it’s definitely the Fenty Beauty founder, especially after creating her own Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

Chloe Sims

The Only Way Is Essex’s Chloe Sims joined the trend as she showcased a blazer and shorts combo with an ‘Off White’ tape belt.

We are so here for the latest craze!

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip