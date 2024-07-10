What Time Is Love Island On Tonight?

Love Island will air at a later time on Wednesday night. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Why isn’t Love Island on tonight, and what time can we see the new episode?

Love Island will air at a new time on Wednesday night, due to the Euro semi-finals, and viewers want to get their villa fix after Uma’s exit.

Wednesday’s episode will see the boys and girls take on Sauciest Snogger, to lighten the mood after an emotional previous day which saw Wil dumped and Uma leaving with him to follow her heart.

Fans will also see Ayo seemingly having a change of heart and admitting his feelings are still there for Mimii. With so much gossip to catch up on, what time is Love Island on tonight and why isn’t it on its usual slot? Read on for your answers.

The Love Islanders are asked to gather round the fire pit in Wednesday's episode. Picture: ITV2

What time is Love Island on tonight?

Love Island will air on TV at 10pm tonight on ITV2, having been pushed back an hour from its regular time slot because of England’s Euro game against the Netherlands at 8pm.

However, for those watching online on ITVX it will reportedly be available to stream at 9pm as usual, for those who want to get their villa fix over the game.

The Islanders play Sauciest Snogger. Picture: ITV2

Why isn’t Love Island on tonight?

Love Island isn’t on its regular time slot of 9pm tonight, but will start an hour later at 10pm on ITV2, having been pushed back because of England’s Euro game against the Netherlands at 8pm.

Fans won’t want to miss tonight’s episode, as Ayo received an unexpected text asking the Islanders to gather round the fire pit.

Grace then receives a text, which reveals: “Islanders, the public have been voting for their favourite girl and favourite boy, those with the fewest votes will be at risk of being dumped from the island tonight. As Josh and Reuben are the newest Islanders, they are not included in the vote.”

It comes after Ayo pulls Mimii for a chat admitting he still feels the same about her, despite kissing Jess in Casa Amor.

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 and ITVX.

