Love Island Stars Tommy Fury And Curtis Pritchard Are Swapping Jobs For A New TV Show

Curtis Pritchard and Tommy Fury have their own TV show coming soon. Picture: ITV2 / Getty

Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard have landed their own TV show.

Love Island stars Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard found love with their respective partners Molly-Mae Hague and Maura Higgins during the iTV2 show, but they also formed a bromance of their own.

Much like 2017’s Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes, Tommy and Curtis are shooting their own spin-off show where they’ll swap their jobs of dancing and boxing to try out each other’s talents.

Reportedly titled The Boxer and Ballroom, the series is set to air before Christmas.

However, the guys apparently haven’t seen much of each other in recent weeks since leaving Love Island due to their equally busy schedules.

Curtis and Tommy have their own TV show coming. Picture: ITV2

The same goes for Curtis and Maura, who have both had full schedules since returning to the real world – but they are yet to show any signs of splitting, unlike many of their co-stars.

He told the tabloids: “People are expecting us to live a Love Island life outside of the villa, but we’re all getting incredible opportunities, so we can’t be with each other all the time and can’t post that we’re together all the time.”

Curtis will be starring on the next series of The Greatest Dancer alongside Cheryl, Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison, where the 23 year old will have the role of the receptionist, welcoming the auditioning hopefuls into the studio.

Maura has also just been confirmed for a slot on Dancing On Ice when it returns in January 2020.

The first job offer she accepted after exiting the villa was to be an agony aunt on This Morning, which she has done throughout the summer.

She also teamed up with Boohoo to be their brand ambassador.

