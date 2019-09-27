Fans Notice Molly-Mae Hague’s Appearance Looked So Different Before Love Island

Molly Mae Hague's appearance in September 2018 (R) looked a lot different
Molly Mae Hague's appearance in September 2018 (R) looked a lot different. Picture: Molly Mae Hague/Instagram / YouTube

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague looked a little different before she became famous.

Molly-Mae Hague, 20, has become one of the most popular Love Island contestants especially after already having an established social media following before taking part in the show.

The fashion blogger – who is still with boyfriend Tommy Fury – has a whopping 3.4 million followers and has bagged a collaboration with PrettyLittleThing and a deal with Beauty Works for hair extensions.

But her level of fame isn’t the only thing that’s changed – fans have begun to notice the blonde bombshell’s appearance is looking quite different from her social media posts less than a year ago.

Fans have noticed just how different Molly Mae looked before Love Island
Fans have noticed just how different Molly Mae looked before Love Island. Picture: Just Bait/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague in August 2018
Molly-Mae Hague in August 2018. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

One Instagram accounted highlighted the change in her appearance, comparing a snap from one of her YouTube videos last year to one taken from one of her newer videos.

The reality TV star’s jaw seems to be much more defined and her complexion is a lot more bronzed.

According to the tabloids, the comments were full of questions about her appearance with one writing: “She didn’t look like that on Love Island. Did she?” As another said: “What’s happened to her face?”

Molly opened up about her changing physique to the papers recently, saying that because she’s had such a jam-packed schedule she’s not been able to workout as much and is finding herself eating more because she’s always at events.

She said: “Since coming out I've put on a lot of weight, I really have. I can't put a number on it because I haven't even had time to weigh myself.

“I just know in myself I'm normally in much better shape… "You do get carried away at events. You eat a lot of amazing food and through lack of sleep you do put on weight.

"Normally I'm gym-obsessed but I've struggled to get there. I'm determined to get back on it. Obviously I'm under pressure to make sure I look good, but it's hard."

Molly-Mae Hague's jaw looks much more defined recently
Molly-Mae Hague's jaw looks much more defined recently. Picture: Molly Mae Hague/YouTube

Nevertheless, the star is constantly praised on Instagram by her fans and fellow Love Island stars for her incredible appearance, with Joanna Chimonides calling her friend “unreal” under the snap of Molly’s campaign image with Beauty Works.

Has Molly Mae had surgery?

Molly hasn’t spoken about whether or not she’s had surgery, but there’s a lot of speculation about her plump pout, as her lips look a lot fuller than they did in pictures on her Instagram two years ago.

Her jaw also appears much more defined than it did a few years ago, and is much more prominent than when she went into the villa.

The star’s bright white, straight teeth also could be a set of veneers and she’s been very open about the fact she always has hair extensions in.

