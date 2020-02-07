Love Island Spoiler: Shaughna Phillips Is Livid With Callum Jones For Recoupling With Molly Smith In Teaser: ’Congrats, Hun’

Shaughna has two words for Callum Jones after finding out he’s recoupled with Casa Amor newbie Molly Smith in Love Island spoiler.

Shaughna Philips has been the queen of one-liners during her time on Love Island, and tonight viewers will see her deliver one of her most cutting ones to Callum Jones.

Shaughna and Callum have been coupled up since the very start of the series. However, when the boys were sent away on a trip to Casa Amor to undergo ‘the ultimate test’, the scaffolder’s head managed to turn in about 0.2 seconds.

On Thursday night’s episode, Shaughna made the decision to stay loyal to Manchester lad and moments later he re-entered the main villa, hand in hand with Molly Smith.

A teaser of Friday night’s episode has now been released and it looks like it’s going to be nothing short of explosive.

When presenter Laura Whitmore asks Callum how he feels about the awkward situation, Callum replies: “Obviously it’s not nice coming back to this. It’s a bit intense. But at the end of the day, I’ve gone with what I thought was the right decision, I’ve gone with my heart.

“I went to Casa Amor, I had a chance to speak to Molly, it brought out a side to me I didn’t think I had. The way I felt about her after 2/3 days just clarified it to be honest.

“Not to say anything against Shaughna, I wasn’t unhappy with her, it’s just that this has been a sign for me that something has been missing and I think I’ve found it with Molly.”

Laura then asks Shaughna how she’s feeling and she replies: “Congrats, hun.”

Later in the teaser, Shaughna receives a text informing her she is heading out of the villa with Molly for a chat and both of the girls look less than impressed.

We also see Nas sit down with Demi in the clip to apologise for dumping her for new girl Eva Zapico.

We can’t lie, we are living for this drama. Roll on 9pm!

