Love Island’s Molly Smith Looked Completely Different Before Modelling Fame

Molly has sported different looks over the years. Picture: Instagram

Love Island’s Molly Smith looks completely different in the throwback pictures she shared on her Instagram page.

Love Island’s Molly Smith has caused a stir on the show after turning Callum Jones’ head in Casa Amor.

After being brought back into the main villa with Shaughna Phillips’ former partner, we’re about to see a lot more of the contestant from Manchester.

Despite Molly having modeled for a few years, her throwback photos on her Instagram page - @mollysmith19 - shows the 25-year-old looking unrecognisable before finding fame.

After scrolling through the Islander’s account, her snaps from 2016 show the blonde bombshell with slightly darker hair and a completely different look.

Molly has made her way to the main villa. Picture: Instagram

She used to have darker hair. Picture: Instagram

Over the years she’s worked with brands such as JD Sports, InTheStyle and Rebellious Fashion and it’s clear she was always destined for the glam career as she’s sported stunning dresses and heels on social media years before she found her feet as a model.

Molly looks younger in her sight-seeing selfies. Picture: Instagram

The Islander has always been glam. Picture: Instagram

She's played around with different hair lengths. Picture: Instagram

In the lead up to her stint on the dating show, it’s clear she became more confident as she posted a lot more frequently than before and we’re sure her 139K followers are glad about it!

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

