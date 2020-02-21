Love Island Fans Call For Paige Turley To Duet With Ex Lewis Capaldi After Showing Off 'Amazing' Voice in Villa

21 February 2020, 11:18

Paige Turley performed on Love Island, leaving fans to petition for a collab with Lewis Capaldi
Paige Turley performed on Love Island, leaving fans to petition for a collab with Lewis Capaldi. Picture: PA

Love Island’s Paige Turley blew her co-stars away with a rendition of ‘Show Me Love’, leading fans to petition for her to sing with her ex-boyfriend, Lewis Capaldi, when she leaves the villa.

Love Island had their annual talent show contest, which saw fans calling for Paige Turley to collab with her ex-boyfriend, Lewis Capaldi, after she stunned everyone with her amazing voice.

The Islander, who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent back in 2012 at just 14 years old, sang ‘Show Me Love’ by Robin S and left the other contestants lost for words, with Priscilla Anyabu saying: “Paigey baby has pipes. I mean, her voice was amazing.”

Love Island’s Paige Turley ‘Cheated’ On Lewis Capaldi With Singer’s Close Friend

Luke M said she gave him ‘goosebumps’, whilst her boyfriend, Finley Tapp added: "I'm not biased but I reckon she's the best singer I've ever heard live. I hope she knows how good she is.”

Fans took to Twitter to praise the star for her vocal talents, with one writing: "I’m actually shook Paige and @LewisCapaldi didn’t collab! Her voice is madd #LoveIsland [sic].”

Fans want Paige Turley and Lewis Capaldi to get in the studio together
Fans want Paige Turley and Lewis Capaldi to get in the studio together. Picture: Twitter

“Here me out… Paige and @LewisCapaldi… COLLAB #loveisland [sic],” added another, while a third said, “@LewisCapaldi duet with Paige?? #LoveIsland."

Another penned: “Paige should of won that talent show. She has an amazing voice. Obviously @LewisCapaldi has taught her a thing or two. I loved that performance #LoveIsland [sic].”

Paige met her ex-beau at a music college in Motherwell, Scotland, and dated on and off for around a year.

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer shouted out his ex-girlfriend during his BRITs speech, revealing that the hit track is not actually about her.

Love Island fans want the contestant to sing with her ex Lewis Capaldi
Love Island fans want the contestant to sing with her ex Lewis Capaldi. Picture: Twitter
Paige Turley sang 'Show Me Love' on Love Island
Paige Turley sang 'Show Me Love' on Love Island. Picture: Twitter

He took to the stage to accept his second award of the night, ‘Song Of The Year’, and said: "Contrary to popular belief, a lot of people think this song is about my ex-girlfriend who you can now see every night on Love Island…

“But it's actually about my grandmother who sadly passed away a couple of years ago and I hope to God ITV don't contact her to be on an ITV dating reality show.”

The ‘Bruises’ hitmaker also took home the ‘Best New Artist’ award at the beginning of the evening, making it a very successful night for the 23-year-old star.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

2020 Love Islanders' Instagram accounts

All The Love Island 2020 Contestants' Instagram Handles: From Sophie Piper And Connor Durman To Shaughna Phillips And Callum Jones
Demi Jones is a Love Island bombshell

Love Island Demi Jones: Age, Instagram And Job Revealed

Love Island's new boy contestant Luke Trotman

Who is Love Island's Luke T? Football Job, Age And How To Find Him On Instagram
Will there be a summer series of Love Island this year?

Love Island Summer Series 2020: Is It Going Ahead And When Will It Be On?
Siannise Fudge said she knows what she's looking for in the villa

Who Is Love Island 2020's Siânnise Fudge? Everything We Know Including Where She's From And Her Job

Hot On Capital

Stormzy has had his Twitter and Instagram accounts deleted

Stormzy’s Twitter And Instagram Accounts Deleted Hours After He Shows Off New Greggs Black Card
Madelaine's ex penned a heartwarming post about their break-up

Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch Splits From Boyfriend Travis Mills After Three Years Together
Justin Bieber asked if he or Harry Styles are more talented

Justin Bieber Asks If He Or Harry Styles Is More Talented On The Late Late Show With James Corden – With Hilarious Results

Justin Bieber

JLS make comeback with 'Beat Again' tour

JLS Announce Reunion With Epic UK 'Beat Again Tour 2020' & Capital Breakfast Interview
Love Island's Paige Turley has described herself as 'fun' and 'boisterous'

Love Island Paige Turley: Where Is She From And Why You Recognise Her
Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling filmed the photographer following them around the airport

Love Island's Laura Whitmore And Boyfriend Iain Stirling Plead With Photographer To Stop Taking Pictures As They're Reunited For The First Time Since Caroline Flack’s Death

More Movies & TV News

Lili Reinhart shared a heartfelt post about her former co-star, Luke Perry

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Shares Heartfelt Dream About Luke Perry: "I Think His Spirit Was Visiting Me"
The Kissing Booth's Joel Courtney proposed to his girlfriend

The Kissing Booth’s Joel Courtney Is Engaged To Girlfriend Mia Scholink
Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things 4 Release Date, New Trailer, And All The Details On The Next Series
Disney announced a Rapunzel live-action remake and fans Ariana Grande & Taylor Swift to be considered

Fans Want Ariana Grande Or Taylor Swift To Play The Princess In Disney’s Rapunzel Live-Action Remake

Ariana Grande

Caroline Flack took her own life in her London flat at 40

Love Islanders Pay Tribute To Caroline Flack Praising Her Kindness & Sharing Heartbreaking Stories Following Her Death