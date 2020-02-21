Love Island Fans Call For Paige Turley To Duet With Ex Lewis Capaldi After Showing Off 'Amazing' Voice in Villa

Paige Turley performed on Love Island, leaving fans to petition for a collab with Lewis Capaldi. Picture: PA

Love Island’s Paige Turley blew her co-stars away with a rendition of ‘Show Me Love’, leading fans to petition for her to sing with her ex-boyfriend, Lewis Capaldi, when she leaves the villa.

Love Island had their annual talent show contest, which saw fans calling for Paige Turley to collab with her ex-boyfriend, Lewis Capaldi, after she stunned everyone with her amazing voice.

The Islander, who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent back in 2012 at just 14 years old, sang ‘Show Me Love’ by Robin S and left the other contestants lost for words, with Priscilla Anyabu saying: “Paigey baby has pipes. I mean, her voice was amazing.”

Luke M said she gave him ‘goosebumps’, whilst her boyfriend, Finley Tapp added: "I'm not biased but I reckon she's the best singer I've ever heard live. I hope she knows how good she is.”

Fans took to Twitter to praise the star for her vocal talents, with one writing: "I’m actually shook Paige and @LewisCapaldi didn’t collab! Her voice is madd #LoveIsland [sic].”

Fans want Paige Turley and Lewis Capaldi to get in the studio together. Picture: Twitter

“Here me out… Paige and @LewisCapaldi… COLLAB #loveisland [sic],” added another, while a third said, “@LewisCapaldi duet with Paige?? #LoveIsland."

Another penned: “Paige should of won that talent show. She has an amazing voice. Obviously @LewisCapaldi has taught her a thing or two. I loved that performance #LoveIsland [sic].”

Paige met her ex-beau at a music college in Motherwell, Scotland, and dated on and off for around a year.

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer shouted out his ex-girlfriend during his BRITs speech, revealing that the hit track is not actually about her.

Love Island fans want the contestant to sing with her ex Lewis Capaldi. Picture: Twitter

Paige Turley sang 'Show Me Love' on Love Island. Picture: Twitter

He took to the stage to accept his second award of the night, ‘Song Of The Year’, and said: "Contrary to popular belief, a lot of people think this song is about my ex-girlfriend who you can now see every night on Love Island…

“But it's actually about my grandmother who sadly passed away a couple of years ago and I hope to God ITV don't contact her to be on an ITV dating reality show.”

The ‘Bruises’ hitmaker also took home the ‘Best New Artist’ award at the beginning of the evening, making it a very successful night for the 23-year-old star.

