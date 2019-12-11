Lewis Capaldi Drops ‘Bruises’ Music Video Starring Roman Kemp, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello And Rita Ora

11 December 2019, 16:37

Lewis Capaldi dropped a second music video for 'Bruises'
Lewis Capaldi dropped a second music video for 'Bruises'. Picture: YouTube

An all-star music video compilation has been released with celebs singing along to Lewis Capaldi's 'Bruises'.

Lewis Capaldi has dropped a celebrity sign along video to 'Bruises' and we cannot stop watching the hilarious clip.

Having already released an official music video for the track, he returned to spruce up the emotional bop with some famous faces and fans have branded it the "best thing I've ever seen".

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker included his One Direction pal, Niall Horan, in the clip, who he is also going on tour with in 2020.

Along with the 'Nice To Meet Ya' singer, other stars such as Rita Ora, Camila Cabello and Capital's very own Breakfast presenter, Roman Kemp, make appearances.

The list of stars who appear in the video (in order of appearance):

Lewis Capaldi

Lauv

Alec Benjamin

Nina Nesbitt

BANKS

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

Ryan Tedder

James McAvoy

Julia Michaels

Benny Blanco

Niall Horan

Jess Glynne

James Bay

Rita Ora

Dodie Clark

Alessia Cara

Celtic FC

Scott Mills

Hozier

HRVY

YUNGBLUD

Shania Twain

Jack Whitehall

Emeli Sandé

Ryan Hennessy

Chris Stark

McFly's Danny Jones

Big Shaq/Michael Dapaah

Zedd

Love Island's Montana Brown

Roman Kemp

Dan Smith/Bastille

Camila Cabello

Fans have taken to the comments to praise the clip, with one writing: "Never knew I needed this video in my life until now," with another saying: "Only Lewis Capaldi could make a video featuring so many artists on toilets."

"What have you done lewis. Just when I thought you’d already confused me you manage to do it again. I’m impressed," added another.

The Scottish star is well and truly in keeping of the festivities after releasing the music video in what we can only describe as an early Christmas treat.

He's also dropped Christmas jumpers to help you get cosy over the festive period- but, in true Lewis style, there's a huge slogan on the front of it and plenty of his face stitched on, which we know will appeal to literally everyone.

