Lewis Capaldi Drops ‘Bruises’ Music Video Starring Roman Kemp, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello And Rita Ora
11 December 2019, 16:37
An all-star music video compilation has been released with celebs singing along to Lewis Capaldi's 'Bruises'.
Lewis Capaldi has dropped a celebrity sign along video to 'Bruises' and we cannot stop watching the hilarious clip.
Having already released an official music video for the track, he returned to spruce up the emotional bop with some famous faces and fans have branded it the "best thing I've ever seen".
The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker included his One Direction pal, Niall Horan, in the clip, who he is also going on tour with in 2020.
Along with the 'Nice To Meet Ya' singer, other stars such as Rita Ora, Camila Cabello and Capital's very own Breakfast presenter, Roman Kemp, make appearances.
The list of stars who appear in the video (in order of appearance):
Lewis Capaldi
Alec Benjamin
Nina Nesbitt
BANKS
Steve Aoki
Ryan Tedder
James McAvoy
Benny Blanco
Niall Horan
James Bay
Rita Ora
Dodie Clark
Celtic FC
Scott Mills
Hozier
Shania Twain
Jack Whitehall
Emeli Sandé
Ryan Hennessy
Chris Stark
McFly's Danny Jones
Big Shaq/Michael Dapaah
Zedd
Love Island's Montana Brown
Roman Kemp
Dan Smith/Bastille
Fans have taken to the comments to praise the clip, with one writing: "Never knew I needed this video in my life until now," with another saying: "Only Lewis Capaldi could make a video featuring so many artists on toilets."
"What have you done lewis. Just when I thought you’d already confused me you manage to do it again. I’m impressed," added another.
The Scottish star is well and truly in keeping of the festivities after releasing the music video in what we can only describe as an early Christmas treat.
He's also dropped Christmas jumpers to help you get cosy over the festive period- but, in true Lewis style, there's a huge slogan on the front of it and plenty of his face stitched on, which we know will appeal to literally everyone.
