Lewis Capaldi Releases His Limited Edition 'Big Fat Sexy' Christmas Jumpers

Lewis Capaldi has launched his limited edition Christmas jumper, that in true Lewis style, is hilarious.

Lewis Capaldi has revealed his Christmas jumper to help you get cosy over the festive period- but, in true Lewis style, there's a huge slogan on the front of it and plenty of his face stitched on, which we know will appeal to literally everyone.

Revealing the brightly coloured knit on his Instagram page, the 'Someone You Loved' singer wrote: "Limited Christmas jumper drop online...f***ing love these...swipe up to snatch one."

They're currently selling for £45, which seems steep to some with plenty of fans asking for the singer to lend them the cash for it.

One said, ""Bit skint at moment lend us £45 lad", another protested, "Not for £45, I'm actually skint. I can't afford it but it is lovely" and someone simply said, "i have like £2."

Others are feeling a little more flush this December and are already showing off their purchases, and guys, we get it, you have £40, stop rubbing it in and get us one, will ya?

Fans have praised the Scottish star for pushing through a concert in the Brixton academy despite being very ill, apologising afterwards if he 'let anyone down' and thanking fans for singing along with him.

Fan footage from the night shows Lewis struggling with a croaky voice and having to leave out the high notes to his classics, but everyone cheered him on for going ahead with the show and telling him he needs to take time to rest- having had one of the busiest 2019's of any artist.

Brixton I can't thank you all enough for singing for me tonight when I lost my voice. Sorry if I let anyone down, I'll be back soon enough ❤️ — America’s Sweetheart (@LewisCapaldi) November 29, 2019

