Lewis Capaldi Nominated For A Grammy For Song Of The Year With ‘Someone You Loved’

Lewis Capaldi has been nominated for a Grammy.

The nominations for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards were announced today [20 November], and it's looking like a tough competition amongst some of the biggest artists of the moment.

Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Someone You Loved’ is up for Song of the Year, against the likes of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Lizzo.

While Taylor’s album, ‘Lover’ was snubbed for Album of the Year, her track ‘Lover’ is nominated for Song of the Year, alongside Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ and Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’.

Lady Gaga’s ‘Always Remember Us This Way’ is also in the category.

Lewis, who has just dropped his new single ‘Before You Go’, became a sensation in the US, after selling out tour dates across the UK before his debut album had even released.

The Scottish-born singer is yet to comment on the nomination, but will no doubt be active on social media when the Grammys come around.

Jonas Brothers’ single ‘Sucker’ is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, alongside Ariana Grande and Social House’s ‘Boyfriend’, while Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus are also nominated for ‘Old Town Road’.

They are against Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello with ‘Señorita’ and Post Malone and Swae Lee’s ‘Sunflower’.

Despite being a pop star phenomenon for years, Lizzo is nominated for the most awards including Best New Artist, against Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.

17-year-old Billie has nominations across the board, including Record of the Year for ‘Bad Guy’, Album of the Year for ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, and Best Pop Solo Performance with ‘Bad Guy’.

Beyoncé also returns to the nominations with ‘Spirit’, which is up for Best Song Written for Visual Media as well as Best Pop Solo Performance.

‘Spirit’ was the lead single from her album ‘The Lion king: The Gift’, which is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album alongside Ariana Grande’s 'Thank U, Next' and Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’.

Beyonce’s Netflix documentary Homecoming is also nominated for Best Music Film.

