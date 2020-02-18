Lewis Capaldi Shouted Out Love Island Ex Paige Turley During BRITs Acceptance Speech

Lewis Capaldi shouts out Love Island ex Paige Turley during BRITs speech. Picture: ITV BRITs/ Love Island

Lewis Capaldi shouted out his ex, Love Island's Paige Turley, whilst accepting his award for Song Of The Year, 'Someone You Loved'

Lewis Capaldi just won Song Of The Year at the 2020 BRITs for his enormous track 'Someone You Loved' and jokingly shouted out his Love Island ex, Paige Turley, during his tongue-in-cheek speech in classic Lewis style.

Clutching a bottle of Buckfast, the Scotsman swigged his way to the stage, and said: "My name's lewis, thanks very much."

"Contrary to popular belief, a lot of people think this song is about my ex girlfriend who you can now see every night on Love Island... but it's actually about my grand mother who sadly passed away a couple of years ago and I hope to God ITV don't contact her to be on an ITV dating reality show."

He went on to say he's had the best year of his life, and thanked everyone who has contributed to his success- and what a year it's been!

It's been a seriously successful night for the 23-year-old, who also scooped an award for Best New Artist at the beginning of the night, and giving a serious emotional performance of 'Someone You Loved' following host Jack Whitehall's touching tribute to Caroline Flack.

Jack said: "I just wanted to add that over the weekend we learnt the awful news that a member of the BRITs family our friend, Caroline Flack, tragically passed away."

"She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun. She will be sorely missed. I'm sure I speak for everyone here when I say our thoughts are with her friends and family."

