Love Island Music: What Songs Featured On Last Night's Show?

5 June 2019, 12:56

Here are the songs and music that featured in last night's Love Island episode
Find out the full track list of songs and music featured on Love Island last night...

Love Island not only delivers much-needed drama to our lives, it gives us a banging summer soundtrack.

While Tommy was stealing Lucie from Joe, Sherif was snogging Anna and Amber was calling herself a "diva", there were some absolute tuuunes playing out.

So what music was featured in last night's show? We reveal all...

What songs featured in episode 2 of Love Island?

1. 'Heal Me' by Grace Carter

2. 'Falling' by Lyra

3. 'I Have Questions' by Camila Cabello

4. 'Everybody's Free' by Kolabeech ft. BETSY

5. 'Say You Do' by Sigala ft. Imani Williams & DJ Fresh

6. 'Get Likes' by Nancie

7. 'Juice' by Lizzo

8. 'High Hopes' by Panic! At the Disco

9. 'Wet' by Nicole Scherzinger

10. 'Just Got Paid' by Sigala, Ella Eyre, Meghan Trainor and French Montana

11. 'Sweat' by Snoop Dog & David Guetta

12. 'Fools Gold' by The Stone Roses

13. 'Girlfriend' by Anderson East

14. 'Outta My Head' by Khalid & John Mayer

15. 'Never Letting Go' by Zac Samuel & Moon Wills ft. Tayá

16. 'Jump' by Van Halen

