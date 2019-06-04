Love Island 2019 LIVE: Follow Us As We Watch Season 5, Episode 2

Join us as we give you the latest lines and reactions to Love Island season 5, episode 2. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

If, like us, you can't get enough of Love Island - follow us we give you the latest lines, as they happen!

Last night's Love Island premiere set the table, as we met the 2019 cast and witnessed the first coupling of the season.

But what's in store for tonight? Follow us live as we bring you the latest lines and reactions to episode 2.

9pm - TONIGHT, ON LOVE ISLAND...Tommy and Curtis are here to stir things upppp!

9.04pm - Tommy confesses he loves Hannah Montana...and I mean, who doesn't??

9.06pm - Cheese toastie? Dani, that you, babe?

9.08pm - Lucie's here for Tommy's motivational chat

9.10pm - Curtis and Amy have a deep conversation about music

On tonight's Love Island, we learnt that Amy and Curtis like music. Picture: ITV2

9.11pm - Get in, Sandwich Joe!

9.14pm - Lucie slips 'bevy' into conversation...again

9.20pm - Joe is an absolute melt over Lucie

Sandwich Joe is falling fast for blonde beauty, Lucie. Picture: ITV2

9.21pm - Sherif spills the tea on his hugging sesh with Anna

9.24pm - Amber weighs up her options

Amber Gill is finding it hard to make up her mind. Picture: ITV2

9.25pm - Want a bigger shovel, Anton?

9.26pm - "I'm a nice guy...but sack off Joe." - Tommy

Tommy Fury confesses he's a massive Hannah Montana stan. Picture: ITV2

9.30pm - Tommy could give Adam Collard a run for his money!

9.39pm - "How would you feel if I coupled up with you?" - "Errrrr.........."

Tommy is grafting on Amber now. Picture: ITV2

9.40pm - CHALLENGE TIME!

9.41pm - Lucie and Joe share a smooch

9.42pm - Amber stans RuPaul, and we dig it

9.43pm - Sherif snogs Anna

Sherif and Anna share a steamy smooch. Picture: ITV2

9.44pm - Tommy and Amy play tonsil tennis

9.45pm - Wait. Does Anton have a Porsche? But he's so modest about it.

9.46pm - Michael's had more than one threesome

9.47pm - Callum's "favourite" film is The Notebook

9.48pm - Curtis likes a bit of spread eagle

9.49pm - Joe spits rhymes like a real MC...loooool

According to Joe, he can rap 'Juicy' by Biggie Smalls. Picture: ITV2

9.54pm - Someone FINALLY speaks to Yewande

10pm - To the fire pit!

10.01pm - Curtis chooses to couple up with Amy

10.04pm - Tommy proves he's an absolute snake by stealing Lucie away from Joe

That's it for tonight, folks! Keep up-to-date with the latest Love Island gossip here, with Capital FM.